Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 09:21

Football rumours: David Moyes facing sack if West Ham lose at home to Forest

The Scot has twice been recruited to help the club avoid relegation.
By PA Sport Staff

Could David Moyes‘ time at West Ham end this weekend?

The 59-year-old is set to be sacked if his side lose at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, reports the Times. But the PA news agency understands the former Manchester United boss still has ‘credit in the bank’ with the  West Ham board, despite the Hammers dropping into the Premier League relegation zone.

Leeds have also fallen into the bottom three, following last Saturday’s loss at Everton and their sacking of Jesse Marsch a fortnight ago. Fabrizio Romano writes in the Guardian that the Yorkshire club are looking to turn things around and are in talks with ex-Watford and Valencia manager Javi Gracia, 52, over the vacant managerial position.

Declan Rice warming up
Declan Rice has earned caps for the Republic of Ireland and England but has played his entire senior career at West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Manchester City could reportedly dash Arsenal’s summer hopes by making another attempt to recruit Declan Rice. The West Ham captain, 24, is expected to leave his club in the search for trophies.

The Times says Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was ‘quietly confident’ of signing his top summer target, but 90min reports the reigning Premier League champions may look to sign the midfielder as a replacement if Ilkay Gundogan, Kalvin Phillips or Bernardo Silva choose to leave the Etihad.

Chelsea’s plan to send teenage midfielder Andrey Santos on loan to Palmeiras appears to have stalled.

The Standard says the 18-year-old chose the club in his native Brazil due to their status and reputation for developing youth players. The papers adds that the sticking point in negotiations has been the length of his stay, with the Blues wanting him back for next season and the Sao Paolo side preferring to keep the player until December.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho chases the ball
The teenager joined United’s academy from Atletico Madrid in 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alejandro Garnacho: The Argentina forward, 18, has agreed in-principle to a new five-year contract with Manchester United, according to ESPN.

Marcus Thuram: Talksport says Arsenal and Chelsea have joined Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in pursuing the 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward.

