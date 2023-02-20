Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 17:48

Newcastle fans raise funds in memory of Christian Atsu who died in Turkey quake

Newcastle United fans want to honour the former player by supporting a charity he backed to build a school for African children
Newcastle fans raise funds in memory of Christian Atsu who died in Turkey quake

By Tom Wilkinson, PA

Newcastle United fans are raising money in support of a children’s charity in memory of Christian Atsu, the former player who died in the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

The popular winger was an ambassador for the Arms Around the Child charity, which is aiming to build a school in his native Ghana.

The fans group Talk of Tyneside said supporters wanted to show their appreciation for the ex-player whose death was confirmed on Saturday, 12 days after the devastating quake struck.

Newcastle United v Liverpool – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Atsu was a popular player on Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The 31-year-old had been playing for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, but still has family living in the north east of England.

A spokesperson for Talk of Tyneside said: “Christian Atsu was a well-loved figure on Tyneside and this has been highlighted by the scale of tributes paid to him by Newcastle United Football club and its fans.

“Following his passing, we were hoping to find a way to give supporters a way to show appreciation for his service to the club, and raising money for a fantastic charity that he worked with feels like the perfect way to do so.”

Ellie Milner, from Arms Around The Child, said: “Christian touched the lives of so many with his charity work, we are determined to keep his legacy alive by raising funds to finish the school buildings in Senya Beraku – and support the children he loved so much.”

Atsu’s experience of growing up in Ghana with very little meant he never forgot his roots.

He once said: “You never forget the person you were before you left. I survived but I don’t forget,”.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://armsaroundthechild.enthuse.com/pf/talkof-tyneside

More in this section

Rahm back on top of world rankings after Genesis Invitational triumph Rahm back on top of world rankings after Genesis Invitational triumph
Potter under pressure – A look at the Chelsea manager’s unwanted record Potter under pressure – A look at the Chelsea manager’s unwanted record
It was fun – Ben Davies happy to continue in wing-back role for Tottenham It was fun – Ben Davies happy to continue in wing-back role for Tottenham
newcastle unitedsocialatsuchristian atsuarms around the childtalk of tyneside
Jurgen Klopp insists ‘nothing could justify’ racist abuse of Real star Vinicius

Jurgen Klopp insists ‘nothing could justify’ racist abuse of Real star Vinicius

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more