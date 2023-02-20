Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 15:57

Jurgen Klopp insists ‘nothing could justify’ racist abuse of Real star Vinicius

The Brazil international has found himself the subject of sickening insults.
Jurgen Klopp insists ‘nothing could justify’ racist abuse of Real star Vinicius

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is “nothing in the world that could justify” Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr being targeted with racist abuse.

The Brazil international – who has scored three goals in his last three meetings with the Reds, including the winner in May’s Champions League final – has found himself the subject of sickening insults.

An appalling example last month came when a mannequin wearing the player’s shirt was hung from a bridge outside Madrid’s training ground.

Vinicius Junior scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool in May
Vinicius Junior scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool in May Photo: Peter Byrne/PA. 

Ahead of their last-16 meeting at Anfield, Klopp was asked whether the 22-year-old’s actions on the pitch were antagonistic.

He said: “What’s the question? That he’s doing something on the pitch which could cause what kind of things are happening to him? Racism?

“There is nothing in the world that could justify that, whatever he’s doing on the pitch. It would be nothing. Imagine I would say: ‘Yes, this part of his game could cause it’. That’s completely insane. No, nothing. He is a world-class player.”

Vinicius has scored just seven goals in 21 LaLiga appearances this season but has four in six Champions League games and will be a threat over two legs.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA. 

“You should not leave him alone in one v one situations. That night (in Paris), at a really young age, he didn’t get fazed at how the game went.

“They were not always dominant but he was there in the decisive moment. That makes him already a Real Madrid legend at a very young age.

“I hope he is not fussed by any idiots who say something about him.”

More in this section

Potter under pressure – A look at the Chelsea manager’s unwanted record Potter under pressure – A look at the Chelsea manager’s unwanted record
It was fun – Ben Davies happy to continue in wing-back role for Tottenham It was fun – Ben Davies happy to continue in wing-back role for Tottenham
Son Heung-min responds to sub role with goal as Spurs sink West Ham to go fourth Son Heung-min responds to sub role with goal as Spurs sink West Ham to go fourth
socceranfieldliverpooljurgen kloppuefa champions leaguereal madridracismkloppvinicius juniorliverpool vs real madrid
David De Gea’s clean sheet record for Man Utd as he equals Peter Schmeichel mark

David De Gea’s clean sheet record for Man Utd as he equals Peter Schmeichel mark

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more