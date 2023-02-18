Saturday sport: Mayo welcome Kerry to Castlebar; Leinster and Connacht in URC action

Here's the latest updates from today's sporting action...

Soccer

It's a busy day of Premier League action, with eight games in the English top flight.

In the first game of the day, Aston Villa are 2-1 up against Arsenal in the 12.30pm kick-off.

A win for the Gunners would see them return to the tole of the table, but current leaders Manchester City face Nottingham Forest from 3pm.

In the other 3pm starts, Brentford welcome Crystal Palace, Bournemouth travel to Wolves, Brighton host Fulham, Everton have Leeds and finally, Southampton go to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

In the final game of the day, Virgil van Dijk is set to return for Liverpool as they travel to Newcastle for kick-off at 5.30pm.

***

Elsewhere, the death of former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu has been confirmed following last week's earthquake in Turkey.

The 31-year-old, who had joined Turkish club Hatayspor last year, had been missing since the devastating earthquake on February 6th.

Atsu made 107 appearances for the Magpies during a five-year spell at the club, as well as winning 65 caps for Ghana.

Rugby

In the United Rugby Championship, Connacht are away to winless Zebre from 3.05pm, before table-toppers Leinster welcome the Dragons to the RDS from 7.35pm.

From Johannesburg to Dublin, Saturday’s #BKTURC will be a cross-border rollercoaster of action pack rugby 🔥#URC pic.twitter.com/27JdVM0G4N — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) February 18, 2023

Saturday's games come after Munster thrashed Ospreys 58-3 at Thomond Park and Ulster suffered a 17-11 defeat away Glasgow Warriors on Friday night.

GAA

There's a relatively light schedule in the Allianz National Football league today, with just four games across four divisions.

First up, Wicklow are hosting London in Aughrim, where their Division Four game threw in at 1pm.

We have got a busy day ahead in the Allianz Football Leagues! Take a look at today's fixtures below! #AllianzLeagues https://t.co/ketmuArYvo pic.twitter.com/K8628fzo1R — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 18, 2023

Later, Derry meet Meath in Division Two (coverage on RTÉ) from 5pm, before Division Three's clash of Tipperary and Antrim.

The big game of the day pits Mayo against Kerry in Division One at MacHale Park, with coverage on TG4.

***

The GAA's annual conference continues today at Croke Park, with delegates set to vote on 62 motions.

Friday's meeting saw the election of Armagh's Jarlath Burns as the association's next president.

The Silverbridge Harps man will take over the presidency from Larry McCarthy next year.

Golf

American Max Homa has a one shot lead at the halfway point of the Genesis Invitational, but Rory McIlroy's still in contention.

He's six-under-par, four shots back from Homa.

Tiger Woods just about made the cut on one-over, having apologised for a 'prank' on Justin Thomas involving a tampon.