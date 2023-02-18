Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 13:22

Saturday sport: Mayo welcome Kerry to Castlebar; Leinster and Connacht in URC action

Familiar foes Mayo and Kerry meet in Division One of the Allianz National Football League
Saturday sport: Mayo welcome Kerry to Castlebar; Leinster and Connacht in URC action

Here's the latest updates from today's sporting action...

Soccer

It's a busy day of Premier League action, with eight games in the English top flight.

In the first game of the day, Aston Villa are 2-1 up against Arsenal in the 12.30pm kick-off.

A win for the Gunners would see them return to the tole of the table, but current leaders Manchester City face Nottingham Forest from 3pm.

In the other 3pm starts, Brentford welcome Crystal Palace, Bournemouth travel to Wolves, Brighton host Fulham, Everton have Leeds and finally, Southampton go to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

In the final game of the day, Virgil van Dijk is set to return for Liverpool as they travel to Newcastle for kick-off at 5.30pm.

***

Elsewhere, the death of former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu has been confirmed following last week's earthquake in Turkey.

The 31-year-old, who had joined Turkish club Hatayspor last year, had been missing since the devastating earthquake on February 6th.

Atsu made 107 appearances for the Magpies during a five-year spell at the club, as well as winning 65 caps for Ghana.

Rugby

In the United Rugby Championship, Connacht are away to winless Zebre from 3.05pm, before table-toppers Leinster welcome the Dragons to the RDS from 7.35pm.

Saturday's games come after Munster thrashed Ospreys 58-3 at Thomond Park and Ulster suffered a 17-11 defeat away Glasgow Warriors on Friday night.

GAA

There's a relatively light schedule in the Allianz National Football league today, with just four games across four divisions.

First up, Wicklow are hosting London in Aughrim, where their Division Four game threw in at 1pm.

Later, Derry meet Meath in Division Two (coverage on RTÉ) from 5pm, before Division Three's clash of Tipperary and Antrim.

The big game of the day pits Mayo against Kerry in Division One at MacHale Park, with coverage on TG4.

***

The GAA's annual conference continues today at Croke Park, with delegates set to vote on 62 motions.

Friday's meeting saw the election of Armagh's Jarlath Burns as the association's next president.

The Silverbridge Harps man will take over the presidency from Larry McCarthy next year.

Golf

American Max Homa has a one shot lead at the halfway point of the Genesis Invitational, but Rory McIlroy's still in contention.

He's six-under-par, four shots back from Homa.

Tiger Woods just about made the cut on one-over, having apologised for a 'prank' on Justin Thomas involving a tampon.

More in this section

Homa takes solo lead at Genesis Invitational, McIlroy suffers Friday fallback Homa takes solo lead at Genesis Invitational, McIlroy suffers Friday fallback
FIA clarifies law around F1 drivers being allowed to make political statements FIA clarifies law around F1 drivers being allowed to make political statements
Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United takeover talk will not hamper trophy hunt Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United takeover talk will not hamper trophy hunt
gaarory mcilroyleinsterconnachtarmaghtiger woodsmayokerrygaelic footballunited rugby championshipurcjarlath burnsgenesis internationalallianz national football legaue
Former Armagh footballer Jarlath Burns chosen as next GAA president

Former Armagh footballer Jarlath Burns chosen as next GAA president

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more