League of Ireland wrap: Bohemians only side to take all three points

Kenneth Fox

Bohemians were the only side to take three points on the opening night of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

Goals from Grant Horton and Jordan Flores helped them to a 2-1 win at Cork City.

Eoin Doyle’s late equaliser for St. Pat’s saw them salvage a 1-1 draw from their meeting with Derry City.

Pat Hoban had a first-half penalty saved as Dundalk were held to a 1-1 draw by UCD.

And it finished goalless at Tolka Park where Shelbourne were playing Drogheda.

Get in!! 2-1 win in Cork.



Home tickets still remain for the Des Kelly stand for next Fridays first home game v Dundalk 🔴⚫️



👉🏻 https://t.co/eBS6DlWVcD pic.twitter.com/MHh43UOvkz — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) February 17, 2023

In the League of Ireland First Division, a hat-trick from Wassim Aouachria saw Waterford win 3-0 at Wexford.

Galway United were 2-1 winners away to Finn Harps.

There was no fairytale start to league life for Kerry FC, going down 2-0 at home to Cobh Ramblers.

While Bray won 1-0 away to Treaty United.