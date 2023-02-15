Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 21:20

YouTuber Jake Paul to earn a WBC ranking if he beats Tommy Fury

The pair will fight in Saudi Arabia on February 26th.
By PA Sport Staff

Jake Paul will receive a WBC ranking in the cruiserweight division if the YouTube star-turned-boxer defeats Tommy Fury in their grudge fight in Saudi Arabia on February 26.

A polarising figure in the sport, Paul has won all six of his contests but his resume is restricted to a fellow YouTuber, an ex-NBA player and three mixed martial arts fighters – he beat Tyron Woodley twice.

Fury, younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, is set to be Paul’s first opponent to come from a boxing background when they clash in an eight-round fight which has already been postponed twice.

But WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman insisted Paul would be a worthy entry into its 200lb division if the 26-year-old extends his perfect professional record to seven wins from as many fights.

“Jake has dedication and respect to the sport and the WBC will not tolerate discrimination against anyone, he deserves the opportunities that any other boxer has,” said the sanctioning body in a statement.

“He demonstrated punching power and improved skills as well as a solid chin, Tommy Fury represents a clear challenge to Paul in a battle of two undefeated professional boxers.”

