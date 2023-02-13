Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 13:57

Ireland face anxious wait to determine extent of Tadhg Beirne’s leg injury

The 31-year-old has started his country’s last 14 Tests.
Ireland face anxious wait to determine extent of Tadhg Beirne’s leg injury

By Ed Elliot, PA

Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne is seeing a specialist to determine the extent of the leg injury he suffered during Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations win over France.

British and Irish Lion Beirne departed the Aviva Stadium on crutches after being forced off early in the second half of his country’s 32-19 victory.

Head coach Andy Farrell said following the game that the issue “did not look great” for the Munster man, who has started his country’s last 14 Tests.

Title-chasing Ireland, who top the championship table after two rounds, have retained a 25-man squad for this week’s two-day training camp ahead of the first weekend break in the tournament.

Captain Johnny Sexton is managing a groin injury sustained against Les Bleus, while hooker Rob Herring is undergoing return to play protocols after suffering a head injury from a high tackle which has led to French prop Uini Atonio being cited.

Herring was deputising for Dan Sheehan, who is continuing his recovery from a hamstring problem under the supervision of the Ireland medical team.

Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park are also undergoing rehabilitation from their respective injuries.

Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale are among the 12 players released to play for their provinces.

More in this section

Pedri secures win at Villarreal to keep Barcelona on track for LaLiga title Pedri secures win at Villarreal to keep Barcelona on track for LaLiga title
GAA: Big victories for Dublin and Tipperary GAA: Big victories for Dublin and Tipperary
Erling Haaland faces fitness test before Man City’s crucial clash with Arsenal Erling Haaland faces fitness test before Man City’s crucial clash with Arsenal
guinness six nationsandy farrellrugby uniontadhg beirnejohnny sextonirelandrugbyurob herring
Howard Webb arranges meeting for Premier League referees after offside errors

Howard Webb arranges meeting for Premier League referees after offside errors

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more