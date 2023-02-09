Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 16:47

I still feel fresh and young – Anthony Joshua ready for Jermaine Franklin fight

The two-time former world heavyweight champion has lost his last two fights to Oleksandr Usyk.
I still feel fresh and young – Anthony Joshua ready for Jermaine Franklin fight

By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA

Anthony Joshua insists he is still feeling fresh as he targets his first win since 2020 after putting “his heart back” into boxing.

The two-time former world heavyweight champion will face Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena on April 1 having lost his last two fights to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua’s last victory came against Kubrat Pulev in December 2020, while American Franklin beat Pavel Sour and Rodney Moore before losing a close fight against Dillian White at Wembley Arena in November.

Joshua will be seen by many as a veteran, having fought 27 times professionally, but the 33-year-old claims to still be feeling at his best.

Asked if he felt like a seasoned professional, Joshua replied: “No, I still feel fresh and young.

“I adapted to certain fights so I didn’t take crazy punishment so at this stage of my career I don’t think ‘s***, I’ve taken so much punishment’ or I’m war-torn. I still feel fresh.

“I like making money, straight up, this is a prize-fighting sport. People question if my head is in the game.

“So many fighters go to the gym every day but it is different when you put your heart into it and I had to get rid of some distractions and things in my life to put my heart back into the game.”

Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn and Jermaine Franklin
Anthony Joshua fights Jermaine Franklin next (Zac Goodwin/PA)

With Joshua returning to action looking to get back to winning ways, he has relocated to Texas where he is trained by new coach Derrick James.

Despite the move, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist admits he has had no time to enjoy his new surroundings as he prepares for the challenge of Franklin.

“It is not because I ain’t seen anything,” he replied when asked by promoter Eddie Hearn about the excitement of moving to the United States.

“I’m not there for anything else, I’m a serious person so I am not there for anything else. Throughout my career this is probably the most serious I have taken it.

“I’m not really there to go out for coffees and talk about b*******, I’m there to f****** work.”

More in this section

Real Madrid beat Al Ahly to set up Club World Cup final date with Al Hilal Real Madrid beat Al Ahly to set up Club World Cup final date with Al Hilal
Erik ten Hag backs Jadon Sancho to get better after crucial goal against Leeds Erik ten Hag backs Jadon Sancho to get better after crucial goal against Leeds
LeBron James snatches NBA career scoring record from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar LeBron James snatches NBA career scoring record from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
boxinganthony joshuajoshuajermaine franklin
Jadon Sancho earns Man Utd a point as managerless Leeds let two-goal lead slip

Jadon Sancho earns Man Utd a point as managerless Leeds let two-goal lead slip

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more