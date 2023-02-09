Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 13:32

Kilmacud Crokes formally awarded All-Ireland Club title after Glen pull objection

Last week, Glen withdrew their appeal against the result of the All-Ireland Senior Club Football final
Muireann Duffy

Kilmacud Crokes have been formally awarded the 2023 All-Ireland Club Senior Football title, bringing an end to a turbulent few weeks for the GAA.

The Dublin club beat Derry's Watty Graham's The Glen 1-11 to 1-9 in the decider on January 22nd, however, it later emerged that Crokes had more than 15 players on the pitch during the final moments of the game.

Following the match, Glen appealed the result to the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC), which later ruled a replay of the final would be staged.

Crokes had three days to appeal the CCCC's decision, the receipt of which was confirmed by the GAA last Friday.

The appeal meant the matter would pass to the GAA's Central Appeals Committee (CAC) for a ruling, however, later on Friday evening Glen confirmed they had withdrawn the original objection, stating they "do not believe the conditions exist for a replay to be contested".

On Thursday, the GAA confirmed representatives from Kilmacud Crokes met with the CCCC which resulted in the Stillorgan club withdrawing their appeal against the decision to replay the fixture.

"A subsequent meeting of the CCCC has formally awarded the 2023 All-Ireland Club Championship to Kilmacud Crokes," the GAA said in a statement.

Responding to the news, Kilmacud Crokes issued a statement in which the club welcomed the decision which "brings to an end what has been a very difficult two weeks for both Watty Graham's GAC, The Glen and our own Kilmacud Crokes".

The club congratulated both team on the achievement of reaching the final, and thanked their own players, management team, volunteers and community for their support.

