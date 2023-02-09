France announce team to face Ireland in Six Nations

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 11:55

France play Ireland in the second round of the Six Nations this weekend
France head coach Fabien Galthie has named an unchanged side to play Ireland in the second round of the 2023 Six Nations.

Both teams got wins in the first round, with Andy Farrell's men beating Wales 34-10 in Cardiff. France had a less emphatic victory, holding on in Rome to win 29-24.

Antoine Dupont captains the side, with Romain Ntamack at fly-half. Thomas Ramos remains at fullback, while Ethan Dumortier and Damian Penaud stay on the wings and the centre-pairing is made up of Yoram Moefana and Gael Fickou.

In the pack, Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand and Uini Atonio occupy the front row, and Thibaud Flament and Paul Willemse slot in to the second row.

Flankers Anthony Jelonch and Charles Ollivon, and number eight Gregory Alldritt complete the starting 15.

On the bench, Galthie has named Gaetan Barlot, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Sekou Macalou, Baptiste Couilloud, and Matthieu Jalibert, and one swap as Francois Cros takes the place of Thomas Lavault.

Ireland v France kicks-off at 2.15pm on Saturday, with live coverage on RTÉ.

