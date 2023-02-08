GAA weekend preview: Big weekend of hurling action

Michael Bolton

This weekend will see the second round of the Allianz Hurling League take centre stage with some exciting match-ups across the divisions.

After their classic encounter in last year's Munster final, All-Ireland champions Limerick host Clare on Saturday evening, with Limerick aiming for an immediate response after their shock defeat to Cork last weekend.

Kilkenny and Tipperary reignite their classic rivalry on Sunday in Division 1B, with Cork and Galway both hoping to build on their opening round wins as they face off in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Dublin and an ever improving Antrim side will also be aiming for their first win win they clash at Parnell Park this Sunday.

Here's all of this weekend's fixtures and where to watch...

Saturday, February 11th

Allianz League Division 1A

Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, TG4, 7pm.

Allianz League Division 1B

Laois v Waterford, O'Moore Park, TG4, 5pm.

Allianz League Division 3A

Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, 2pm.

The Allianz Hurling League returned at the weekend!



Take a look at how the #AllianzLeagues Division 1A table stands so far: pic.twitter.com/1JE8F5BSTp — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 8, 2023

Allianz League Division 3B

Cavan v Warwickshire, Breffini Park, 1pm.

Leitrim v Lancashire, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2pm.

Sunday, February 12th

Allianz League Division 1A

Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium, 2pm (Deferred coverage on TG4)

Westmeath v Wexford, Cusack Park, 2pm.

Allianz League Division 1B

Kilkenny v Tipperary,Nowlan Park, TG4, 1.30pm.

Dublin v Antrim, Parnelll Park, TG4, 3.30pm.

Allianz League Division 2A

Kerry v Carlow, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2pm.

Kildare v Down, St Conleth's, BBC iPlayer, 2pm.

Offaly v Derry, O'Connor Park, 2pm.

Allianz League Division 2B

London v Donegal McGovern Park, 1.30pm.

Wicklow v Tyrone Aughrim, 2pm.

Sligo v Meath, Markievicz Park,2pm.

Allianz League Division 3A

Roscommon v Louth, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Fermanagh v Mayo, Brewester Park, 2pm.