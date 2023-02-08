GAA weekend preview: Big weekend of hurling action

Michael Bolton
This weekend will see the second round of the Allianz Hurling League take centre stage with some exciting match-ups across the divisions.
After their classic encounter in last year's Munster final, All-Ireland champions Limerick host Clare on Saturday evening, with Limerick aiming for an immediate response after their shock defeat to Cork last weekend.
Kilkenny and Tipperary reignite their classic rivalry on Sunday in Division 1B, with Cork and Galway both hoping to build on their opening round wins as they face off in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.
Dublin and an ever improving Antrim side will also be aiming for their first win win they clash at Parnell Park this Sunday.
Here's all of this weekend's fixtures and where to watch...
Saturday, February 11th
Allianz League Division 1A
Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, TG4, 7pm.
Allianz League Division 1B
Laois v Waterford, O'Moore Park, TG4, 5pm.
Allianz League Division 3A
Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, 2pm.
The Allianz Hurling League returned at the weekend!
Take a look at how the #AllianzLeagues Division 1A table stands so far: pic.twitter.com/1JE8F5BSTp
— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 8, 2023
Allianz League Division 3B
Cavan v Warwickshire, Breffini Park, 1pm.
Leitrim v Lancashire, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2pm.
Sunday, February 12th
Allianz League Division 1A
Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium, 2pm (Deferred coverage on TG4)
Westmeath v Wexford, Cusack Park, 2pm.
Allianz League Division 1B
Kilkenny v Tipperary,Nowlan Park, TG4, 1.30pm.
Dublin v Antrim, Parnelll Park, TG4, 3.30pm.
An ceathrú cluiche #AllianzLeagues den deireadh seachtaine ar @TG4TV 😍
📅 Dé Domhnaigh / Sunday
🥎 @Galway_GAA v @OfficialCorkGAA
⏰ 13:55 Beo / Live
💻 TG4 Player & App 📲
⏰ 17:25 Iarbheo / Deferred
📺 ar @TG4TV@ConnachtGAA | @MunsterGAA #GALvCOR | #GAA pic.twitter.com/73hjVQTbL3
— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 8, 2023
Allianz League Division 2A
Kerry v Carlow, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2pm.
Kildare v Down, St Conleth's, BBC iPlayer, 2pm.
Offaly v Derry, O'Connor Park, 2pm.
Allianz League Division 2B
London v Donegal McGovern Park, 1.30pm.
Wicklow v Tyrone Aughrim, 2pm.
Sligo v Meath, Markievicz Park,2pm.
Allianz League Division 3A
Roscommon v Louth, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.
Fermanagh v Mayo, Brewester Park, 2pm.