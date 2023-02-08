Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 17:03

GAA weekend preview: Big weekend of hurling action

A weekend full of hurling actions across the Allianz League
GAA weekend preview: Big weekend of hurling action

Michael Bolton

This weekend will see the second round of the Allianz Hurling League take centre stage with some exciting match-ups across the divisions.

After their classic encounter in last year's Munster final, All-Ireland champions Limerick host Clare on Saturday evening, with Limerick aiming for an immediate response after their shock defeat to Cork last weekend.

Kilkenny and Tipperary reignite their classic rivalry on Sunday in Division 1B, with Cork and Galway both hoping to build on their opening round wins as they face off in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Dublin and an ever improving Antrim side will also be aiming for their first win win they clash at Parnell Park this Sunday.

Here's all of this weekend's fixtures and where to watch...

Saturday, February 11th

Allianz League Division 1A

Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, TG4, 7pm.

Allianz League Division 1B

Laois v Waterford, O'Moore Park, TG4, 5pm.

Allianz League Division 3A

Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds,  2pm.

Allianz League Division 3B 

Cavan v Warwickshire, Breffini Park, 1pm.

Leitrim v Lancashire, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2pm.

Sunday, February 12th

Allianz League Division 1A

Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium, 2pm (Deferred coverage on TG4)

Westmeath v Wexford, Cusack Park, 2pm.

Allianz League Division 1B

Kilkenny v Tipperary,Nowlan Park, TG4, 1.30pm.

Dublin v Antrim, Parnelll Park, TG4, 3.30pm.

Allianz League Division 2A

Kerry v Carlow, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2pm.

Kildare v Down, St Conleth's, BBC iPlayer, 2pm.

Offaly v Derry, O'Connor Park, 2pm.

Allianz League Division 2B

London v Donegal McGovern Park, 1.30pm.

Wicklow v Tyrone Aughrim, 2pm.

Sligo v Meath, Markievicz Park,2pm.

Allianz League Division 3A

Roscommon v Louth, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Fermanagh v Mayo, Brewester Park, 2pm.

More in this section

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is unsure what to expect from managerless Leeds Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is unsure what to expect from managerless Leeds
Footballer Christian Atsu ‘rescued from rubble’ after Turkish earthquake Footballer Christian Atsu ‘rescued from rubble’ after Turkish earthquake
Anthony Joshua to fight Jermaine Franklin on April 1st Anthony Joshua to fight Jermaine Franklin on April 1st
cork gaalimerick gaahurlingtipperary gaakilkenny gaaallianz hurling leaguedublin hurlinggalway hurlingcork hurlingwexford hurling
Irish MEPs call for Olympics ban for Russian and Belarusian athletes

Irish MEPs call for Olympics ban for Russian and Belarusian athletes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more