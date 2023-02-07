Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 10:09

Footballer Christian Atsu ‘rescued from rubble’ after Turkish earthquake

Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut remains unaccounted in the aftermath of the disaster.
Footballer Christian Atsu ‘rescued from rubble’ after Turkish earthquake

By Rachel Steinberg, PA

Former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble of a Turkish building which collapsed during the devastating earthquake in the country on Monday, according to the Ghana Football Association.

The 31-year-old Ghana international, now playing his football with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was unaccounted for alongside his club’s sporting director Taner Savut in the aftermath of the disaster.

There were conflicting reports about Atsu’s status on Monday evening, but Ghana’s national football governing body provided a positive update on social media on Tuesday morning.

A Ghana Football Association tweet read: “Update: We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian.”

There was no mention of Savut in the post, with Hatayspor also not providing any updates via their own social media channels.

Atsu joined Chelsea from Porto in 2013 on a five-year contract and spent most of the following four years on loan before agreeing a permanent deal with the Magpies in 2017.

One of those loan spells was at Everton, who responded to the good news on social media.

A tweet from the club’s account read: “We are relieved to hear @ChristianAtsu20 has been found and is recovering in hospital. Our thoughts continue to be with everyone affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria during the early hours of Monday morning, followed by a second measuring 7.5.

More in this section

Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal earns Tottenham win over Manchester City Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal earns Tottenham win over Manchester City
Former Dundee United and Scotland goalkeeper Billy Thomson dies aged 64 Former Dundee United and Scotland goalkeeper Billy Thomson dies aged 64
Sunday sport: Taylor to fight in Dublin; France begin Six Nations title defence Sunday sport: Taylor to fight in Dublin; France begin Six Nations title defence
soccerchelseafootballevertonnewcastleturkeyearthquakesatsuchristian atsuhatayspor
Ringrose keen to avoid deja vu as Ireland look to France

Ringrose keen to avoid deja vu as Ireland look to France

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more