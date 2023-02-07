Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 09:55

Football rumours: Harry Kane hunt could lead to Man Utd exit for Harry Maguire

United may sell centre-back Maguire, French forward Anthony Martial and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles to create room for some firepower up front.
Football rumours: Harry Kane hunt could lead to Man Utd exit for Harry Maguire

By PA Sport Staff

Harry Maguire could lead the potential collateral victims of Manchester United’s pursuit of Harry Kane.

The Manchester Evening News reports United want a new striker in either Tottenham’s England captain, 29, or 24-year-old Napoli and Nigeria player Victor Osimhen.

The paper adds the club will sell centre-back Maguire, 29, 27-year-old French forward Anthony Martial and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, to create room for some firepower up front. But The Times reports that Spurs will not sell club record goalscorer Kane to a rival club this summer.

The Guardian says West Brom manager Carlos Corberan ranks high on Leeds’ replacement shortlist following the sacking of Jesse Marsch.

But the Baggies may not be willing to let him leave after going from strength to strength since the 39-year-old Spaniard, who headed for the Hawthorns after two years in charge at Huddersfield, replaced Steve Bruce at the helm in October last year. Others linked to the vacant gig include former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, ex-England international Steven Gerrard and even Marcelo Bielsa, who Corberan worked under previously at Elland Road.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang peers
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the Premier League with Chelsea after previously playing for Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Could California be calling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? The ex-Arsenal striker and Gabon international has fallen out of favour at Chelsea, after returning to the Premier League last summer to reunite with his former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German was fired soon after Aubameyang landed at Stamford Bridge, with Tuchel’s successor Graham Potter selecting him just 18 times across all matches this season. The Sun cites Relevo as saying the Blues have started talks with Los Angeles FC about picking up the 33-year-old, while Gazzetta dello Sport reports AC Milan want to re-sign Aubameyang.

Staying at Stamford Bridge, where the Mail says midfielder Mason Mount‘s future is in doubt after talks about a new deal were put on hold. There are less than 18 months left on the current contract of the 24-year-old England international, who the paper says has rejected an offer from the Blues that he felt was too low.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bernardo Silva with both fists clenched
Bernardo Silva has experience in France after previously playing in Ligue 1 with Monaco (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bernardo Silva: Paris St Germain are keen to sign the Portugal midfielder, 28, who is open to leaving Manchester City, reports French outlet Le10 Sport.

Declan Rice: TalkSport says Manchester United would have to pay £120m to sign the 24-year-old England midfielder from West Ham, after their £100m bid was rejected last summer.

More in this section

Sunday sport: Taylor to fight in Dublin; France begin Six Nations title defence Sunday sport: Taylor to fight in Dublin; France begin Six Nations title defence
Katie Taylor set for rematch with Amanda Serrano in Dublin Katie Taylor set for rematch with Amanda Serrano in Dublin
Ringrose keen to avoid deja vu as Ireland look to France Ringrose keen to avoid deja vu as Ireland look to France
soccerchelseamanchester unitedpremier leaguemarcelo bielsaharry kanetransferswest bromarsenalpierre-emerick aubameyangtottenhamharry maguiremason mountbernardo silvadeclan riceanthony martialthomas tuchelgossipjesse marschcarlos corberanvictor osimhen
West Ham recover from poor start to earn battling point at Newcastle

West Ham recover from poor start to earn battling point at Newcastle

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more