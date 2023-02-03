Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 14:19

Kilmacud Crokes appeal All-Ireland Club Football Final replay decision

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) ordered the game should be replayed
Muireann Duffy

Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes has appealed the decision to replay the All-Ireland Senior Club Football final, as ordered by the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

Crokes beat Derry's Glen 1-11 to 1-9 in the decider on January 22nd, however, Glen later contested the result after it emerged the Stillorgan club had more than 15 players on the field during the closing moments of the game.

Following a hearing on Monday evening, the CCCC confirmed on Tuesday morning that it was agreed the rules had been breached and the game would be replayed.

However, Crokes had three days to appeal the decision, in which instance the matter would pass to the GAA's Central Appeals Committee (CAC).

The GAA confirmed on Friday that an appeal has been received and the CAC now will review the matter.

"The GAA can confirm that an appeal has been lodged from CLG Cill Mochuda na Crócaigh (Kilmacud Crokes GAA) against the decision of the CCCC to order a replay of the AIB All-Ireland Club Football final," the statement on Friday read.

"The CAC will hear the appeal in the coming days," it added.



