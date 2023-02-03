Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 13:36

Joao Cancelo left Manchester City so he could play more – Pep Guardiola

The Portugal international has joined Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season.
Joao Cancelo left Manchester City so he could play more – Pep Guardiola

By Andy Hampson, PA

Pep Guardiola insists Joao Cancelo’s loan move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich was motivated by the full-back’s desire to play more.

The Portugal international this week joined the German side for the remainder of the season with a view to a permanent switch.

There have been reports since the surprise transfer was concluded on deadline day that Cancelo had become a disruptive figure in the dressing room after falling out of favour in recent weeks.

City manager Guardiola said: “I wish him the best for the rest of the season, these four months. Next season I don’t know what will happen.

“After the World Cup, we made a ‘pre-season’ and started to play in a different way in some patterns. I liked what I watched and I decided to give more time to players who I saw on the pitch.

“He is a guy who needs to play to be happy and we decided together, all three parties, to let him go to Munich.

“He wants to play every single game and hopefully that can happen in Munich.”

John Stones file photo
John Stones is facing up to a month on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Another player City will be without in the short term is defender John Stones, who is facing up to a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The England centre-back was forced off during last Friday’s FA Cup victory over Arsenal.

Speaking at a press conference to preview Sunday’s Premier League trip to Tottenham, Guardiola said: “It’s three weeks, one month (out). Unfortunately, a lot of games.”

More in this section

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has all charges dropped Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has all charges dropped
Tadhg Furlong out of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales with calf injury Tadhg Furlong out of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales with calf injury
New Premier League regulations to control who can buy football clubs – report New Premier League regulations to control who can buy football clubs – report
soccerpremier leagueman citypep guardiolajoao cancelojohn stones
GAA preview: Bumper weekend of Allianz League football and hurling action

GAA preview: Bumper weekend of Allianz League football and hurling action

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more