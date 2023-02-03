GAA preview: Bumper weekend of Allianz League football and hurling action

James Cox
There's plenty of football and hurling action for GAA fans to enjoy this weekend, with a number of televised fixtures.
Some of the biggest games available to watch include hurling ties between Wexford and Galway and Cork and Limerick.
The standout football fixtures are Kerry v Monaghan and Armagh v Mayo.
Here's this weekend's fixture list:
Saturday, February 4th
Allianz Football League Division 3
Down v Antrim, 6pm
Allianz Football League Division 4
Waterford v Carlow, 5pm
Allianz Hurling League Division 1
Antrim v Kilkenny 2pm - BBC IPlayer and GAA Go
Wexford v Galway, 5pm - TG4
Tipperary v Laois, 5pm
Cork v Limerick, 7.30pm - RTÉ 2
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A
Carlow v Kildare, 2pm
Derry v Kerry, 2pm
Allianz Hurling League Division 2B
Donegal v Sligo, 2pm
Meath v Wicklow, 2pm
Tyrone v London, 7pm
Allianz Hurling League Division 3A
Louth v Armagh, 1pm
Monaghan v Fermanagh, 2pm
Mayo v Roscommon, 2pm
Allianz Hurling League Division 3B
Longford v Cavan 2pm
Warwickshire v Leitrim, 2.30pm
Sunday, February 5th
Allianz Football League Division 1
Kerry v Monaghan, 1.30pm - TG4
Galway v Roscommon, 2pm
Tyrone v Donegal, 2pm
Armagh v Mayo, 3.30pm - TG4
Allianz Football League Division 2
Meath v Clare, 2pm
Kildare v Cork, 2pm
Louth v Derry, 2pm
Limerick v Dublin, 3pm
Allianz Football League Division 3
Longford v Westmeath 2pm
Offaly v Fermanagh 2pm
Cavan v Tipperary 2pm
Allianz Football League Division 4
London v Leitrim, 1pm
Wicklow v Sligo, 2pm
Laois v Wexford, 2pm
Allianz Hurling League Division 1
Clare v Westmeath 1pm
Allianz Hurling League Divsion 2A
Down v Offaly 1pm