GAA preview: Bumper weekend of Allianz League football and hurling action

James Cox

There's plenty of football and hurling action for GAA fans to enjoy this weekend, with a number of televised fixtures.

Some of the biggest games available to watch include hurling ties between Wexford and Galway and Cork and Limerick.

The standout football fixtures are Kerry v Monaghan and Armagh v Mayo.

Here's this weekend's fixture list:

Saturday, February 4th

Allianz Football League Division 3

Down v Antrim, 6pm

Allianz Football League Division 4

Waterford v Carlow, 5pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 1

Antrim v Kilkenny 2pm - BBC IPlayer and GAA Go

Wexford v Galway, 5pm - TG4

Tipperary v Laois, 5pm

Cork v Limerick, 7.30pm - RTÉ 2

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A

Carlow v Kildare, 2pm

Derry v Kerry, 2pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B

Donegal v Sligo, 2pm

Meath v Wicklow, 2pm

Tyrone v London, 7pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A

Louth v Armagh, 1pm

Monaghan v Fermanagh, 2pm

Mayo v Roscommon, 2pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 3B

Longford v Cavan 2pm

Warwickshire v Leitrim, 2.30pm

Sunday, February 5th

Allianz Football League Division 1

Kerry v Monaghan, 1.30pm - TG4

Galway v Roscommon, 2pm

Tyrone v Donegal, 2pm

Armagh v Mayo, 3.30pm - TG4

Allianz Football League Division 2

Meath v Clare, 2pm

Kildare v Cork, 2pm

Louth v Derry, 2pm

Limerick v Dublin, 3pm

Allianz Football League Division 3

Longford v Westmeath 2pm

Offaly v Fermanagh 2pm

Cavan v Tipperary 2pm

Allianz Football League Division 4

London v Leitrim, 1pm

Wicklow v Sligo, 2pm

Laois v Wexford, 2pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 1

Clare v Westmeath 1pm

Allianz Hurling League Divsion 2A

Down v Offaly 1pm