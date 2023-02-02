Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 14:40

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has all charges dropped

The investigation opened in January 2022
By PA Sport Staff

Charges including attempted rape and assault against Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood have been discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Greater Manchester Police said criminal proceedings against a 21-year-old man had been discontinued as of February 2nd.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s head of public protection, said: “Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.

“The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.

“I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them.

“An ever increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and care for victims.

“If you feel you are or might be a victim, please don’t let this case put you off asking for help.”

Manchester United have been contacted for comment.

Greenwood has been suspended by United since news of his arrest in January last year was confirmed.

The Bradford-born player came through the United academy and made his senior debut for the Red Devils in a Champions League victory away to Paris St Germain in March 2019.

He has one senior cap for England, playing in the Nations League match against Iceland in September 2020.

