Watch: Roy Keane asks Erik ten Hag for tickets to League Cup final

Manchester United progressed to the League Cup semi-final after a comfortable victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night and manager Erik ten Hag was in good spirits as he spoke to Roy Keane afterwards.

The Cork native was not one for cracking jokes during his playing and managing career, but he shows his funny side every so often in his punditry role.

"Do you have any spare tickets for the final? Just two, two complimentary tickets?" Keane asked.

Laughing, ten Hag replied: "'I can. I think so Roy. No problem."

Roy Keane tried to sort himself out some complimentary final tickets off Erik Ten Hag! 😂 pic.twitter.com/1fvNRkCbsY — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 1, 2023

Keane said the "feel good" factor has been restored at Old Trafford under ten Hag, adding that the departure of a number of "energy-sappers" has improved the team.

"The new manager came in, obviously United were rock-bottom, I'm talking about the recruitment.

"What I think was key as well was the five or six players who left... I'm not knocking all these players. [Paul] Pogba, [Juan] Mata, [Nemanja] Matic, Jesse Lingard lads who'd been around and knew they were leaving. I think their contracts were up, most of them, and that wasn't helping.

"The feelings around the club, new energy, the new manager has obviously put a few markers down after the such a bad start to the season, and that momentum, that feel good factor is certainly back at the club, and you feel the energy levels are slightly different."

Keane also admitted the departure of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has "helped the manager and the club".

United beat Forest 5-0 over two legs in the semi-final, with Anthony Martial and Fred scoring in a 2-0 win on Wednesday night.

They face Newcastle in the final at Wembley on Sunday, February 26th.