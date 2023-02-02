New Premier League regulations to control who can buy football clubs – report

Alana Calvert PA

New legislation for the Premier League is reportedly set to trigger a major shakeup to how football clubs are run.

The yet-to-released Football White Paper, which The Sun claims to have seen in advance, will enforce tougher regulations on who can own clubs.

The measure will make sure only “fit and proper custodians” can take over outfits, in a bid to prevent multi-millionaires who cannot prove they amassed their fortune legitimately from owning English football clubs.

According to The Sun, the new regulations will also stop “greedy clubs” from joining breakaway competitions like the European Super League — which triggered huge protests by fans in 2021.

The reforms will reportedly give fans more of a say in how clubs are run (Clive Brunskill/PA)

While all clubs in the top five flights of English football will need to gain a fresh licence to play under the proposals.

The reform will give fans more of a say in how clubs are run and stop bosses from radically changing kits and logos, the paper adds.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan reportedly wants the regulator in place for the 2024/25 season and will “formally unveil legislation imminently”.

Reports of the Football White Paper – which The Sun says Cabinet will soon be signing off on – comes after an independent Fan-Led Review of Football Governance by Tory MP Tracey Crouch in late 2022.

The White Paper will reportedly prevent multi-millionaires who cannot prove they amassed their fortune legitimately from owning English football clubs (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The latest review – an update on the Government-commissioned report into the game in November 2021 – included 10 key recommendations, each supported by more detailed strategy.

It proposed for a new independent regulator for English football to oversee financial regulation in the sport “to ensure financial sustainability of the professional game”.

Other parts of the strategy addressed corporate governance, diversity and new tests for club owners and directors.

The release of the White Paper has already seen several delays due to changing Conservative leadership – among other factors.