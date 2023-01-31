Matt Doherty set for deadline day Atletico Madrid loan move

James Cox

Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty is set to join Atletico Madrid from Tottenham on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Various reports have linked the defender with a deadline day move to the LaLiga giants.

The 31-year-old has made just 16 appearances for Spurs this season and appears to have fallen out of favour with manager Antonio Conte, who has often selected Emerson Royal at right-back.

Atletico defender Felipe is on the verge of signing for Nottingham Forest, and Diego Simeone has reportedly identified Doherty as an ideal replacement.

In October, Conte criticised Doherty's performances and said he was not seeing him in the "right way" to start every game. Doherty's last start came in the 2-0 North London derby loss to Arsenal earlier this month.

Spurs are also set to complete the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon, which would push Doherty further down in the pecking order.

Doherty is currently understood to be in Madrid for a medical before the completion of the loan signing.