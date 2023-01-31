Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 12:07

Matt Doherty set for deadline day Atletico Madrid loan move

Doherty is currently understood to be in Madrid for a medical before the completion of the loan signing
Matt Doherty set for deadline day Atletico Madrid loan move

James Cox

Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty is set to join Atletico Madrid from Tottenham on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Various reports have linked the defender with a deadline day move to the LaLiga giants.

The 31-year-old has made just 16 appearances for Spurs this season and appears to have fallen out of favour with manager Antonio Conte, who has often selected Emerson Royal at right-back.

Atletico defender Felipe is on the verge of signing for Nottingham Forest, and Diego Simeone has reportedly identified Doherty as an ideal replacement.

In October, Conte criticised Doherty's performances and said he was not seeing him in the "right way" to start every game. Doherty's last start came in the 2-0 North London derby loss to Arsenal earlier this month.

Spurs are also set to complete the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon, which would push Doherty further down in the pecking order.

Doherty is currently understood to be in Madrid for a medical before the completion of the loan signing.

More in this section

David Moyes relishing chance to take on former club Manchester United in FA Cup David Moyes relishing chance to take on former club Manchester United in FA Cup
'It’s been a battle': Rory McIlroy delighted to pip rival Patrick Reed in Dubai 'It’s been a battle': Rory McIlroy delighted to pip rival Patrick Reed in Dubai
Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech a loan target for PSG on deadline day Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech a loan target for PSG on deadline day
felipetottenhamspurslaligaantonio contematt dohertydiego simeoneatletico madridtransfer deadline dayemerson royalpedro porroloan move
New boss Sean Dyche wants to ‘remodel’ Everton as he searches for reinforcements

New boss Sean Dyche wants to ‘remodel’ Everton as he searches for reinforcements

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more