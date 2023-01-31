Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 11:38

GAA orders replay of All-Ireland senior club football final

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee has ordered that the All-Ireland senior club football final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen be replayed.

Kilmacud won the original fixture 1-11 to 1-9, but it later emerged that the Dublin side had 16 players on the field during the last play of the game.

The regulation in the GAA’s Official Guide at the centre of the controversy is rule 6.44, which covers the matter of teams having too many players on the pitch. Penalties range from fines, forfeiture of a game or disciplinary officials ordering a replay.

gaakilmacud crokesglenreplay
