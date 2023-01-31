Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 10:55

Matias Vina joins Bournemouth from Roma on initial six-month loan

The 25-year-old Uruguay international is Bournemouth’s fourth signing of the January transfer window.
By PA Sport Staff

Matias Vina has joined Bournemouth from Roma on an initial six-month loan with the option to make the move permanent in the summer.

The 25-year-old Uruguay international is Bournemouth’s fourth signing of the January transfer window after the additions of Dango Ouattara, Darren Randolph and Antoine Semenyo.

Left-back Vina, who can also play as a central defender, began his senior career at Uruguayan side Nacional, leading them to a 47th top-flight title in 2019, the same year he was named Primera Division player of the year after scoring five goals in 34 appearances.

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club website: “We are delighted to secure the services of Matias for at least the second half of the season.

“Even though he only turned 25 in November, he arrives with a great deal of experience, including last season’s European success with Roma.

“Our fourth recruit of the transfer window, Matias will provide strong competition for places in our youthful squad and we welcome him to AFC Bournemouth.”

Vina will look to help the 18th-placed Cherries in their battle to avoid the drop.

He enjoyed a spell at Palmeiras before signing with Roma in 2021, winning the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League trophy under manager Jose Mourinho.

Capped 28 times by his country, Vina represented Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar and appeared in group games against South Korea and Portugal.

