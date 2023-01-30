Leicester sign Brazilian winger Tete until end of season

By Ian Parker, PA

Leicester have signed Brazil Under-23 winger Tete on a deal to the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old is contracted to Shakhtar Donetsk, but has been at Lyon since March 2022 under the FIFA ruling which allowed all foreign players to suspend their contracts in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. He is currently due to return to Shakhtar on July 1.

Tete, who will become the first Brazilian to play for Leicester, has six goals and three assists in 17 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon this term and hopes to add some attacking impetus to a Leicester side still in the thick of the Premier League’s relegation battle.

“I’m really happy to be here,” Tete said. “I’ve had a look at the pitch and the stadium, it’s beautiful and I can already imagine what it’ll be like with a lot of fans.

“I hope to score a lot of goals and assists. I hope they’ll all be happy to see me play. I’m happy to be a Fox.”

Tete joined Shakhtar in February 2019 after breaking through with Gremio and memorably scored in the Ukrainian club’s 3-2 Champions League win over Real Madrid in October 2020.

After Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup win at Walsall, Leicester are next in action when they travel to Aston Villa next weekend.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Iheanacho vowed he will take his chance after his winner at Walsall.

The forward is looking for his first Premier League start since September with Jamie Vardy now out with a glute injury.

Iheanacho has 17 goals in 23 FA Cup games.

“I’ve always loved this competition and the competition loves me, so I’m happy,” he told LCFC TV.

“It’s a good game to get through to the next round, so we’re happy.

“For me, it’s no different in terms of the way I approach games, the way I play and all that. Any time I get my chance, I get on there and do my job.

“It (the goal) took a deflection but obviously it was in and we are through, that’s the most important thing. It’s for the team, we did it together, so everyone did their bit.”