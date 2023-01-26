Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 18:55

Southampton sign full-back James Bree from Luton

The 25-year-old made 143 appearances for the Hatters after joining from Aston Villa in 2019.
Southampton sign full-back James Bree from Luton

By PA Sport Staff

Southampton have signed defender James Bree from Luton on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Bree, 25, becomes Southampton’s third January addition after the signings of Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz and is reunited with former Luton boss Nathan Jones at St Mary’s.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Bree told the official Saints website.

“As soon as I had the chance to come to this huge club, a Premier League opportunity for myself as well, and obviously get to work with my old gaffer, I knew it was the right decision straight away and I didn’t have to think twice about it.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid, making my Premier League debut and obviously for a team as big as Southampton.

“It’s something you dare to dream about.”

Jones said: “James is obviously someone who I know well from our time together at Luton, and he has the qualities both on the pitch and also in terms of his character to help us here.

“While we have really talented players in the full-back positions, we have been lighter on numbers than we would have liked, so the addition of James to the squad really helps us to address that.

“He’s also comfortable playing at centre-back too, so that versatility helps give us another good option in a number of areas.”

Bree played for Barnsley, Aston Villa and Ipswich before joining Luton in 2019.

He made 143 appearances for the Hatters in total, 27 of them this season for the Sky Bet Championship club.

More in this section

Newcastle United star Joelinton fined £29,000 after admitting drink driving Newcastle United star Joelinton fined £29,000 after admitting drink driving
Footage shows Novak Djokovic’s father at pro-Russian demonstration in Australia Footage shows Novak Djokovic’s father at pro-Russian demonstration in Australia
Man Utd march towards Wembley with big first-leg win at Nottingham Forest Man Utd march towards Wembley with big first-leg win at Nottingham Forest
soccerpremier leaguechampionshipfootballsouthamptonaston villalutonnathan jonesjames bree
Pep Guardiola not surprised Mikel Arteta has thrived after returning to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola not surprised Mikel Arteta has thrived after returning to Arsenal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more