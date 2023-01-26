Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 17:11

Mick McCarthy wondered if football had ‘retired’ him before Blackpool call

The 63-year-old was appointed by the Seasiders last week.
Mick McCarthy wondered if football had ‘retired’ him before Blackpool call

By Carl Markham, PA

New Blackpool head coach Mick McCarthy admits he did wonder whether football had “retired” him after being out of work for more than 14 months.

The 63-year-old, whose last job ended at Cardiff in October 2021, was appointed by the Seasiders last week to replace Michael Appleton with the club second-bottom in the Championship table and seeking to avoid relegation.

But McCarthy, who has managed at five other clubs as well as two spells with the Republic of Ireland, feared his time had come to an end.

“Did I ever say I was happily retired? I’ve enjoyed it more this week, being back this week, that’s for sure,” he said ahead of his first match, an FA Cup trip to Premier League strugglers Southampton after last weekend’s home league game against Huddersfield was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

“I’ve been out for 14 months and I didn’t know if I would get back and wondered if the game had retired me and (it was) not me retiring.

“I’m officially the oldest one in the league and I’m absolutely thrilled by that because I think I was probably the youngest one at one stage, at Millwall at 33.

“Maybe that’s a sign I’ve had a bit of success in the leagues. I am better able to handle it, with a clearer head than I was when I was 33, and we’ll find out (how much better I am) as I don’t gauge myself.

“I’ve got the bit between my teeth. It’s my first game and I’m absolutely buzzing: whether it was the Carabao Cup, FA Cup or a league game I’m really looking forward to it.”

McCarthy will be able to play on-loan Brentford defender Charlie Goode, who joined earlier this week.

More in this section

Footage shows Novak Djokovic’s father at pro-Russian demonstration in Australia Footage shows Novak Djokovic’s father at pro-Russian demonstration in Australia
Pep Guardiola not surprised Mikel Arteta has thrived after returning to Arsenal Pep Guardiola not surprised Mikel Arteta has thrived after returning to Arsenal
Man Utd march towards Wembley with big first-leg win at Nottingham Forest Man Utd march towards Wembley with big first-leg win at Nottingham Forest
soccerfa cupchampionshipfootballmick mccarthyblackpoolmichael appleton
Newcastle United star Joelinton fined £29,000 after admitting drink driving

Newcastle United star Joelinton fined £29,000 after admitting drink driving

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more