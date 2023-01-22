Sunday Sport: Munster face Toulouse test, Arsenal take on Man United

Kenneth Fox

Munster are in Heineken Champions Cup action this afternoon.

They are away to French giants Toulouse from 3:15pm.

Graham Rowntree's side are already through to the knock-out stages.

🏟 The home support is in early at a very cold Stade Ernest Wallon 🥶 ahead of team arrivals.



Munster will be arriving from 2.45pm (local) 🚩#TOUvMUN #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/L3H2wFsLIM — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 22, 2023

Elsewhere in Pool B today Montpellier host London Irish from 1pm.

While at 5:30pm this evening Edinburgh take on Saracens in Pool A.

Soccer

Manchester United are unbeaten in ten matches in all competitions going into today's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Their recent form has seen them rise into the Champions League qualification places, and they will be up to third in the table if they avoid defeat in north London this afternoon.

Manager Erik ten Hag is happy with his team's progress in his first season, but has warned against complacency.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 4:30pm.

Before that second placed Manchester City welcome Wolves to the Etihad.

While Leeds and Brentford is at Elland Road with both of those games underway from 2pm.

Golf

Padraig Harrington has finished up his final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

He shot a five under-par round of 67 today.

That leaves him in a tie for third, three shots off current leader France's Victor Perez.

He has a two-stroke advantage over the chasing pack on 19-under.

Shane Lowry is four over-par with one hole left to play today leaving him nine-under all round.

Seamus Power finished up on ten under par.

Leona Maguire is in a tie for 16th ahead of her final round at the LPGA's Tournament of Champions.

She'll tee-off from 3-under-par just after 2:15pm in Florida.

Brooke Henderson has a three stroke lead over the chasing pack on 14-under.

GAA

The GAA club season concludes today with two All-Ireland finals at Croke Park.

Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Dunloy of Antrim in the AIB Club Hurling Champoinship Final in the first game of today's double header.

Throw-in is at 1:30pm.

Ballyhale are already the most successful hurling club in history with eight titles while Dunloy are going once again for their first All-Ireland having lost in four finals.

At 3:30pm, it's the footall decider between Glen of Derry and Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes.

Crokes lost by a single point in last year's decider.

Athletics

Tallaght sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke set another Irish record last night.

Representing University of Texas in Albuquerque in the Dr. MLK Invitational she ran the indoor 200m in a winning time of 22.5-2 seconds.

That is the fastest 200m time in the world so far this year.

Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after winning an epic five set battle against Jannik Sinner in Melbourne.

The top ranked remaining man will face unseeded Jiri Lehecka next after he shocked world number seven Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Women's number one Iga Swiatek and seventh seed Coco Gauff also crashed out.

Racing

There's a seven race card at Thurles today where the first goes to post at 1:10pm.