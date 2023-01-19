Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 13:42

NFL London host sides announced for 2023

Tottenham and Wembley will host the matches.
By Simon Peach, PA

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will join the Jacksonville Jaguars in hosting NFL regular season games in London this year.

The three teams have been confirmed for games in the capital next season, with the opponents and scheduling details to be announced in the coming months.

The Bills and Titans are making their second trips to London, having played there in 2015 and 2018 respectively, and will both play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jaguars return to Wembley, their home away from home, and will play a landmark 10th game in England as part of a multi-year commitment to play in the UK.

There will be two other international games held in Germany, with the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots hosting games after last year’s inaugural game there.

Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business, major events and international said: “Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to again be playing five games outside of the United States in 2023.

“We know how important live regular season games are to our passionate global fans and we thank our clubs for their strong, long-term commitment to this important initiative.

“Interest in our game globally is at an all-time high, and we look forward to returning to the UK and Germany in 2023 with some of the most iconic clubs and stars in the NFL.”

The NFL confirmed there will be no Mexico game this year due to renovations taking place at the Estadio Azteca.

