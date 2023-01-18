Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 17:01

Australian Open day three: Rafael Nadal and Emma Raducanu bow out in round two

The story of the third day of play from Melbourne Park.
By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Melbourne

Rafael Nadal’s injury problems struck again as the defence of his Australian Open title ended with a second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald.

The top seed suffered a hip injury during the second set and eventually limped to a 6-4 6-4 7-5 loss while Emma Raducanu gave Coco Gauff a good battle before going down 6-3 7-6 (4).

Cameron Norrie was the last man standing, finishing off victory over Constant Lestienne at 1.28am, more than 12 hours after Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula moved through to round three.

Picture of the day

Rafael Nadal hangs his head after suffering a hip injury
Rafael Nadal hangs his head after suffering a hip injury (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Quote of the day

 

Point of the day

Barty’s back

Reigning women’s champion Ashleigh Barty was back at Melbourne Park alongside mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley to launch First Nations Day.

Don’t call me Nick

Next Gen

Watch out in a few years for Tatjana Maria’s nine-year-old daughter Charlotte, who appears to possess a killer forehand.

Fallen seeds

Women: Daria Kasatkina (8), Beatriz Haddad Maia (14), Petra Kvitova (15), Zheng Qinwen (29), Jil Teichmann (32)

Men: Rafael Nadal (1), Botic Van De Zandschulp (32)

Who’s up next?

Andy Murray will attempt to follow up his brilliant victory over Matteo Berrettini when he faces Australian favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis in the night session on Margaret Court Arena.

Title favourite Novak Djokovic also plays at night, taking on French qualifier Enzo Couacaud in another test of his injured hamstring, while Dan Evans plays veteran Jeremy Chardy first up.

Two intriguing clashes in the women’s draw see fourth seed Caroline Garcia meet former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and second seed Ons Jabeur take on talented Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

