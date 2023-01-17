Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 14:54

Andy Murray becomes 10th player to win 50 singles matches at Australian Open

Roger Federer leads the way on the men’s side with 102 triumphs, ahead of Novak Djokovic (83) and Rafael Nadal (77).
Andy Murray becomes 10th player to win 50 singles matches at Australian Open

By Phil Leake, PA Sport Data Journalist

Andy Murray became the 10th player to reach 50 wins in singles matches at the Australian Open with his thrilling five-set victory over Matteo Berrettini.

Murray joined his ‘big four’ rivals in the list of men to reach the milestone in the Open era, with Roger Federer top of the pile (102) ahead of Novak Djokovic (83) and Rafael Nadal (77), with Sweden’s Stefan Edberg (56) the only other male player to rack up a half-century.

Serena Williams leads the way on the women’s side (92), with Maria Sharapova (57) her nearest competitor.

  • Roger Federer – 102
  • Serena Williams – 92
  • Novak Djokovic – 83
  • Rafael Nadal – 77
  • Maria Sharapova – 57
  • Stefan Edberg – 56
  • Lindsay Davenport – 56
  • Venus Williams – 54
  • Martina Hingis – 52
  • Andy Murray – 50

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Murray’s Australian Open career.

Rolling back the years

Murray’s victory over Berrettini – a former Wimbledon finalist and the world number 14 – was his first over a top-20 player at a grand slam since he initially developed hip problems in 2017.

The win was reminiscent of his finest, sealed after four hours and 49 minutes in a final-set tie-break after having saved a match point.

Murray looked set to end his career with 48 Australian Open wins in 2019, when he gave an emotional press conference at Melbourne Park before undergoing a second hip surgery.

He recorded a five-set success over Nikoloz Basilashvili on his return to Australia in 2022, but followed that up with a disappointing second-round loss to world number 120 Taro Daniel.

As a result of his injury-induced hiatus, the 35-year-old Murray is the second-oldest player to reach 50 Melbourne Park wins behind Venus Williams, who did so at the age of 36 in a run to the 2017 final.

Falling short

Andy Murray
Andy Murray has lost five Australian Open finals (Jon Buckle/PA Archive)

The Australian Open is Murray’s second most successful grand slam in terms of match victories, behind Wimbledon (60), but he has never won the title.

In fact, the Scot is the only male player to win 50 matches and fail to lift the trophy at any of the grand slams.

He made it to five finals between 2010 and 2016, losing the first to six-time champion Federer and the next four to nine-time winner Djokovic.

Murray struggled to produce his best tennis in those finals, winning just two sets across the five matches.

More in this section

Head to head: Emma Raducanu takes on Coco Gauff at Australian Open Head to head: Emma Raducanu takes on Coco Gauff at Australian Open
Emma Raducanu puts injury worries behind her to set up Coco Gauff clash Emma Raducanu puts injury worries behind her to set up Coco Gauff clash
Emma Raducanu can put herself back on the map with Coco Gauff win – John McEnroe Emma Raducanu can put herself back on the map with Coco Gauff win – John McEnroe
serena williamstennisandy murrayrafael nadaldatavenus williamsnovak djokovicroger federermatteo berrettinimurraydata analysisaustralian openstefan edberg
Chinese GP will not be replaced as F1 confirms record 23 races for 2023

Chinese GP will not be replaced as F1 confirms record 23 races for 2023

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more