Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 14:57

Italy’s Camila Giorgi denies using fake Covid vaccination certificate to compete

An Italian doctor named Giorgi among people who had sought fake documentation from her.
Italy’s Camila Giorgi denies using fake Covid vaccination certificate to compete

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Melbourne

Italian player Camila Giorgi has denied obtaining a false Covid-19 vaccination certificate in order to compete in tournaments.

Italian media reported last month that a doctor, Daniela Grillone, had named Giorgi as one of the people who came to her seeking fake documentation.

Speaking for the first time about the allegations following a 6-0 6-1 victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the opening round of the Australian Open, Giorgi insisted she had done nothing wrong.

Camila Giorgi beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round in Melbourne
Camila Giorgi beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round in Melbourne (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

“The doctor has been investigated and she had troubles this year with the law a few times,” said the 31-year-old, who is ranked 70th.

“I did all my vaccination in different places. So the trouble is hers. Not me. So with that, I’m very calm.

“She (said) my name, of course, but there is more than 300 people who she give the names.”

Several countries on the tennis circuit required players to be vaccinated to enter in 2021 and 2022, including Australia and the USA.

 

Giorgi admitted one of her vaccinations had been administered by Grillone and that she had used paperwork given by the doctor.

But she denied deliberately seeking out false documents, saying: “No, not at all.”

Giorgi, who reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2018, appeared not to understand when asked if she had attempted to check on the veracity of her vaccination or received an extra dose.

More in this section

Head to head: Emma Raducanu takes on Coco Gauff at Australian Open Head to head: Emma Raducanu takes on Coco Gauff at Australian Open
Emma Raducanu puts injury worries behind her to set up Coco Gauff clash Emma Raducanu puts injury worries behind her to set up Coco Gauff clash
Emma Raducanu can put herself back on the map with Coco Gauff win – John McEnroe Emma Raducanu can put herself back on the map with Coco Gauff win – John McEnroe
covid-19vaccinetennisaustralian openaustraliangiorgicamila giorgi
Chinese GP will not be replaced as F1 confirms record 23 races for 2023

Chinese GP will not be replaced as F1 confirms record 23 races for 2023

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more