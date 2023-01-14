Saturday sport: Manchester derby; Champions Cup action

Soccer

It's scoreless in the Manchester derby with plenty riding on the game for both rivals.

City know a win would take them to within two points of leaders Arsenal.

United will go up to third in the table if they can register a ninth successive victory in all competitions.

Liverpool look for their first Premier League win of 2023 when they travel to in-form Brighton.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has accepted last season's 64-game campaign may finally be catching up with his players.

After back to back wins in both domestic cup competitions, bottom side Southampton visit fellow strugglers Everton, who've won just one of their last 12 matches.

Wolves take on West Ham at Molineux. While Nottingham Forest host Leicester.

In the evening game Brentford play Bournemouth.

Rugby

Out-of-form Ulster are away to European champions La Rochelle this evening in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Munster welcome Northampton to Thomond Park.

Pool A leaders Leinster will look to preserve their 100 per cent record when they take on Gloucester at Kingsholm.

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht host Brive.

GAA

Galway and Mayo are eyeing a spot in the FBD League final.

They face-off at the Air Dome with throw-in set for 5.30pm.

Kingspan Breffni hosts the first of this weekend’s semi-finals in the Dr. McKenna Cup.

Cavan take on Tyrone from 5pm.

Tipperary and Limerick do battle for a place in the McGrath Cup final.

Their Group B encounter has been moved to Fethard where throw-in is at 2pm.

Galway can take a significant step towards the Walsh Cup final if they beat Dublin at Parnell Park.

Westmeath and Antrim face off in Abbotstown.

Cricket

Zimbabwe posted 144-for-10 after 20 overs of their innings in their second T20 cricket series match against Ireland.

Ireland need to win to keep the series alive.