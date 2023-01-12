Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 17:25

Australia cancel Afghanistan tour due to Taliban restrictions on women’s rights

Women and girls in Afghanistan are banned from playing sport or attending middle and high school and university.
Australia cancel Afghanistan tour due to Taliban restrictions on women’s rights

By PA Sport Staff

Australia have cancelled their one-day series with Afghanistan following concerns over “further restrictions” on women’s rights in the Taliban-ruled country.

Australia were set to play three matches against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates in March.

But a statement from the country’s governing body read: “Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government, Cricket Australia has decided that it is unable to proceed at this time with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Men’s ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled for the UAE in March 2023.

“This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country.

“We thank the Australian Government for its support on this matter.”

Australia against England at Old Trafford
Australia were due to play three ODIs against Afghanistan in March (Jason Cairnduff/PA)

Women and girls in Afghanistan are not allowed to take part in sport, while girls have also been barred from attending middle and high school. Last month, the Taliban also ordered all women to be thrown out of universities.

Afghanistan are the only full member nation of the ICC without a women’s team.

Australia, who have automatically qualified for the World Cup in India in October, will forfeit the series, with 30 competition points awarded to Afghanistan.

More in this section

Lobov will have to pay costs of failed Twitter injunction bid against Conor McGregor Lobov will have to pay costs of failed Twitter injunction bid against Conor McGregor
Ex-Charlton Athletic footballer Richard Rufus jailed for £15m investment scam Ex-Charlton Athletic footballer Richard Rufus jailed for £15m investment scam
Another Six Nations injury blow for England as Tom Curry to miss first two games Another Six Nations injury blow for England as Tom Curry to miss first two games
australiaafghanistantalibancricket
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri admits managerial sackings driven by fan unrest

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri admits managerial sackings driven by fan unrest

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more