Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 12:05

Novak Djokovic battles back from the brink to lift Adelaide title

The Serbian battled back to triumph 6-7 (8) 7-6 (3) 6-4 against Sebastian Korda.
Novak Djokovic battles back from the brink to lift Adelaide title

By PA Sport staff

Novak Djokovic warmed up for his Australian Open return by saving a championship point en route to clinching the Adelaide International title with a thrilling victory over American Sebastian Korda.

The Serbian looked in danger of slipping to a surprise defeat before triumphing 6-7 (8) 7-6 (3) 6-4 in a gruelling three hours and nine minutes to extend his winning streak in Australia to 34 matches, dating back to 2019.

Djokovic was deported from the country ahead of the 2022 Australian Open as a risk to public health because of his refusal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

But the 35-year-old, who received treatment on his left leg during Saturday’s semi-final win against Daniil Medvedev, will be back in Melbourne this month, chasing a 10th title.

He will arrive there brimming with confidence after lifting the 92nd tour-level trophy of his illustrious career at the end of an absorbing encounter.

Djokovic saved match point at 5-6 in the second set and, having dug in to keep himself in contention, surged through the tie-break to force a decider.

The 21-time grand slam champion tapped his right index finger to his head as a nod to his resilience after victory was sealed when 22-year-old Korda sent a final forehand long.

Djokovic is now tied with Rafael Nadal for the fourth-most men’s singles titles in the Open Era, trailing only Jimmy Connors (109), Roger Federer (103) and Ivan Lendl (94).

More in this section

Matt Fitzpatrick chases Collin Morikawa going into last day in Hawaii Matt Fitzpatrick chases Collin Morikawa going into last day in Hawaii
Unbeaten Leinster come from behind to see off Ospreys Unbeaten Leinster come from behind to see off Ospreys
West Ham make FA Cup progress as Said Benrahma knocks out former club Brentford West Ham make FA Cup progress as Said Benrahma knocks out former club Brentford
adelaidetennisnovak djokovicsebastian kordaaustralian openadelaide international
Eddie Howe admits ‘huge disappointment’ Allan Saint-Maximin missed FA Cup defeat

Eddie Howe admits ‘huge disappointment’ Allan Saint-Maximin missed FA Cup defeat

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more