Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 12:55

Novak Djokovic survives injury scare to reach Adelaide International final

The Serbian took a medical timeout during the first set because of tightness in his left hamstring.
Novak Djokovic survives injury scare to reach Adelaide International final

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Novak Djokovic suffered an injury scare before easing to victory over Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals of the Adelaide International.

The Serbian took a medical timeout during the first set because of tightness in his left hamstring but was able to continue and did not drop his serve during a 6-3 6-4 victory over one of his biggest rivals.

With just over a week to go until the Australian Open, where Djokovic will chase a 10th title, the 35-year-old will not want to take any chances.

Speaking in an on-court interview, Djokovic, who has not lost a match in Australia since 2018, said: “Thankfully it was nothing too serious. If it was, I wouldn’t be able to continue. I just tried with a medical timeout, some anti-inflammatories and it kind of settled in.

“For a few games I was just trying to keep the momentum going and don’t allow him to break my serve. I think that was the key, that eventually I would get a chance.

“I think the longer the match went, the more my hamstring was warmer and bothering me less. Hopefully for tomorrow it will be all fine.”

Providing Djokovic is fit, he will take on Sebastian Korda in the final after the American benefited from the retirement of opponent Yoshihito Nishioka early in the second set because of a hip injury.

There is guaranteed to be a British winner of the doubles title after Jamie Murray and his new partner Michael Venus set up a clash against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

More in this section

Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success
Didier Deschamps staying on as France head coach Didier Deschamps staying on as France head coach
David Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan from Inter Miami David Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan from Inter Miami
tennisnovak djokovicatpdaniil medvedevjamie murrayaustralian openlloyd glasspooladelaide international
Steve Cooper warns Gustavo Scarpa not to take risks with skateboarding hobby

Steve Cooper warns Gustavo Scarpa not to take risks with skateboarding hobby

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more