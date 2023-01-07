Saturday sport: FA Cup, URC, and GAA action

Digital Desk Staff

Soccer

A big day of third round FA Cup action kicks-off with the possibility of a couple of upsets as Leicester head to Gillingham and Tottenham host managerless Portsmouth.

Nottingham Forest attempt to avoid a slip-up at Blackpool, Bournemouth take on Championship leaders Burnley and Brighton are at Middlesbrough later this afternoon.

This evening sees Sheffield Wednesday attempt to get past in-form Newcastle, a London derby between Brentford and West Ham, as well as another all-top-flight clash between Liverpool and Wolves.

______________________________________________________

Celtic have the chance to go 12 points clear at the summit of the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The defending champions host Kilmarnock at Parkhead from 3pm.

Rugby

Ulster look to bounce back from last weekend's loss to Munster when they take on Benetton in the United Rugby Championship this lunchtime.

Dan McFarland's side sit third in the table but have only won one of their last five games in all competitions.

There's a 1pm kick-off in Treviso, where Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune will win his 50th cap for the province.

Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham return for Connacht for their match against the Sharks in Galway at 5.15pm.

And Harry Byrne starts his first game of the season for leaders Leinster, who are away to the Ospreys at 7.35pm.

___________________________________________________________

The Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Series gets underway this afternoon.

Ireland internationals Aoife Dalton and Dannah O’Brien are among 10 Leinster debutants for their clash with Connacht at Energia Park at 2.30pm.

Munster begin the defence of their title against Ulster at Musgrave Park from at 4.45pm.

GAA

Micheál Donoghue has his first game as Dublin hurling manager this afternoon.

Last year's champions take on Antrim at Parnell Park in the Walsh Cup from 2pm.

There are five games at the same time in football's O'Byrne Cup.

Having both opened with wins midweek, Kildare take on Louth in Newbridge.

Offaly begin life under Liam Kearns by hosting Wicklow while Carlow make the trip to Longford.

Westmeath play Wexford at the Downs while Navan is the venue for Meath against Laois.

_____________________________________________________________________

It's also semi-finals day in the AIB All-Ireland Club Intermediate and Junior Football Championships.

Fethard of Wexford play Kerry's Rathmore and Dunmore MacHales of Galway go up against Galbally Pearses of Tyrone in the last-four at Intermediate.

While the Junior semis sees Kerry's Fossa take on Castletown of Meath and Clifden of Galway play Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone.

Golf

Seamus Power is seven shots off the lead at the midway point of of golf's Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The Waterford man carded a second-round 69 overnight and sits in a tie of 12th place at nine-under-par.

Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa takes a two-shot lead into the weekend at 16-under-par.