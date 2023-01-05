Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 17:42

What's on the box: The best televised sport this weekend

Here's a guide to the best televised sport this weekend:
What's on the box: The best televised sport this weekend

James Cox

There's a busy weekend of sport ahead with fixtures in the FA Cup and United Rugby Championship, along with All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals.

Here's a guide to the best televised sport this weekend:

Saturday, September 7th

Soccer: Gillingham v Leicester City, FA Cup, 12.30pm, BBC 1

Horse Racing: Sandown Park, 12.55pm - 4pm, UTV and Virgin Media One

Rugby: Benetton v Ulster, United Rugby Championship, 1pm, Premier Sports

Rugby: Edinburgh v Zebre, United Rugby Championship, 3pm, Premier Sports

Rugby: Cardiff v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship, 5.15pm, Premier Sports

Rugby: Connacht v Sharks, United Rugby Championship, 5.15pm, RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports

Golf: Tournament of Champions, 5.45pm - 1am, Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United, FA Cup, 6pm, BBC 1

Rugby: Ospreys v Leinster, United Rugby Championship, 7.35pm, TG4 and Premier Sports

Soccer: Liverpool v Wolves, 8pm, ITV4

Soccer: Match of the Day, 10.40pm, BBC 1

NFL: Chiefs v Raiders, 9.30pm, Sky Sports NFL

NBA: Celtics v Spurs, 11pm, Sky Sports Arena

NFL: Titans v Jaguars, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL

Sunday, September 8th

NBA: Magic v Warriors, 1.30am, Sky Sports Arena

GAA: Kilmacud Crokes v Kerins O`Rahilly’s, All-Ireland senior club football championship semi-final, 1.30pm, TG4

GAA: Moycullen v Glen, All-Ireland senior club football championship semi-final, 3.30pm, TG4

Soccer: Cardiff City v Leeds United, FA Cup, 2pm, UTV

Rugby: Glasgow v Stormers, United Rugby Championship, 3pm, Premier Sports

Soccer: Manchester City v Chelsea, FA Cup, 4.30pm, BBC 1

Golf: Tournament of Champions, 5.45pm - 1am, Sky Sports Golf

NFL: Patriots v Bills, 6pm, Sky Sports NFL

NFL: Giants v Eagles, 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL

NFL: Lions v Packers, 1.20am, Sky Sports NFL

Soccer: AC Milan v Roma, Serie A, 7.45pm, BT Sport 1

Soccer: Atletico Madrid v Barcelona, 8pm, LaLiga, ITV4, LaLigaTV and Premier Sports

NBA: Trail Blazers v Raptors, 8.30pm, Sky Sports Arena

NBA: Nets v Heat, 11pm, Sky Sports Arena

Soccer: Match of the Day, 10.30pm, BBC 1

 

More in this section

Mateusz Klich personality and courage hard to replace at Leeds – Jesse Marsch Mateusz Klich personality and courage hard to replace at Leeds – Jesse Marsch
Scotland’s Adam Hastings looks set to miss Six Nations through injury Scotland’s Adam Hastings looks set to miss Six Nations through injury
Assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill makes history in Southampton-Forest match Assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill makes history in Southampton-Forest match
soccerchelseafa cupgaagolfmanchester cityrugbynbakilmacud crokeskerins o'rahillysleinster rugbynflmoycullentv sport guideglen
Frank Lampard: I would never seek reassurances over Everton job

Frank Lampard: I would never seek reassurances over Everton job

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more