What's on the box: The best televised sport this weekend

James Cox

There's a busy weekend of sport ahead with fixtures in the FA Cup and United Rugby Championship, along with All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals.

Here's a guide to the best televised sport this weekend:

Saturday, September 7th

Soccer: Gillingham v Leicester City, FA Cup, 12.30pm, BBC 1

Horse Racing: Sandown Park, 12.55pm - 4pm, UTV and Virgin Media One

Rugby: Benetton v Ulster, United Rugby Championship, 1pm, Premier Sports

Rugby: Edinburgh v Zebre, United Rugby Championship, 3pm, Premier Sports

Rugby: Cardiff v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship, 5.15pm, Premier Sports

Rugby: Connacht v Sharks, United Rugby Championship, 5.15pm, RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports

Golf: Tournament of Champions, 5.45pm - 1am, Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United, FA Cup, 6pm, BBC 1

Rugby: Ospreys v Leinster, United Rugby Championship, 7.35pm, TG4 and Premier Sports

Soccer: Liverpool v Wolves, 8pm, ITV4

Soccer: Match of the Day, 10.40pm, BBC 1

NFL: Chiefs v Raiders, 9.30pm, Sky Sports NFL

NBA: Celtics v Spurs, 11pm, Sky Sports Arena

NFL: Titans v Jaguars, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL

Sunday, September 8th

NBA: Magic v Warriors, 1.30am, Sky Sports Arena

GAA: Kilmacud Crokes v Kerins O`Rahilly’s, All-Ireland senior club football championship semi-final, 1.30pm, TG4

GAA: Moycullen v Glen, All-Ireland senior club football championship semi-final, 3.30pm, TG4

Soccer: Cardiff City v Leeds United, FA Cup, 2pm, UTV

Rugby: Glasgow v Stormers, United Rugby Championship, 3pm, Premier Sports

Soccer: Manchester City v Chelsea, FA Cup, 4.30pm, BBC 1

Golf: Tournament of Champions, 5.45pm - 1am, Sky Sports Golf

NFL: Patriots v Bills, 6pm, Sky Sports NFL

NFL: Giants v Eagles, 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL

NFL: Lions v Packers, 1.20am, Sky Sports NFL

Soccer: AC Milan v Roma, Serie A, 7.45pm, BT Sport 1

Soccer: Atletico Madrid v Barcelona, 8pm, LaLiga, ITV4, LaLigaTV and Premier Sports

NBA: Trail Blazers v Raptors, 8.30pm, Sky Sports Arena

NBA: Nets v Heat, 11pm, Sky Sports Arena

Soccer: Match of the Day, 10.30pm, BBC 1