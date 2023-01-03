Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 12:14

Andy Murray suffers first-round exit at Adelaide International

The three-time Grand Slam champion was beaten in just under two hours by American Sebastian Korda.
By PA Sport Staff

Andy Murray made an unhappy start to 2023 with a straight-sets defeat to Sebastian Korda at the Adelaide International.

Korda, who at 22 is 13 years Murray’s junior, had won their only previous meeting at the 2022 Gijon Open.

The 6ft 5in American, ranked 33 in the world and 16 places higher than the British number four, repeated that victory with a 7-6 (3) 6-3 success in one hour and 56 minutes.

Great Britain’s Andy Murray makes a return against Sebastian Korda during his defeat at the Adelaide International (Kelly Barnes/PA)

The first set went with serve until Korda broke in the seventh game to lead 4-3.

Three-time grand slam champion Murray broke back instantly to set up a tie-break that Korda dominated.

Korda’s double break gave him a 4-1 lead and, although Murray saved one set point, the American closed out the first set in one hour and 16 minutes.

The second set followed a similar pattern with serve held until Korda took a 4-2 lead.

Murray had a break point in the next game, but he was unable to capitalise and Korda served out to secured a second-round date with Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.

