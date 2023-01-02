Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 19:03

Investigation launched over Grenfell graffiti at Kingspan Stadium

The graffiti expressed support for those who died in the fire at the residential tower block in London in June 2017
Cate McCurry, PA

Police have launched an investigation after graffiti referencing Grenfell Tower was painted on Ulster Rugby’s Kingspan Stadium.

The graffiti appeared on the walls and entrance at Onslow Parade overnight.

The graffiti expresses support for those who died in the fire at the residential tower block in North Kensington, west London, in June 2017.

The fire led to the deaths of 72 people.

Ulster Rugby Stadium graffiti
Graffiti on the Kingspan Stadium referencing the Grenfell Tower disaster is being investigated by police (Liam McBurney/PA)

The insulation firm, whose products were used in the Grenfell Tower, is the club’s shirt sponsor and holds naming rights to the club's home stadium.

The PSNI said they received a report of criminal damage at Ravenhill on Monday.

Sergeant Whiteside said: “Just after 11am today, we received a report of graffiti at a sports stadium in Ravenhill Park.

“Officers attended and noted a considerable amount of graffiti over the front of the premises.

“Our enquiries have just begun and we would appeal to anyone with information, particularly householders in the area who may have CCTV or other footage which may assist, to contact police at Strandtown on 101.”



