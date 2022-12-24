Sat, 24 Dec, 2022 - 15:49

Benetton beat Zebre after week dominated by racist joke aimed at Cherif Traore

The build-up to the clash at the Stadio Monigo had been dominated by a controversial incident in which prop Cherif Traore was subjected to a racist practical joke during the club’s Christmas festivities.
Benetton beat Zebre after week dominated by racist joke aimed at Cherif Traore

By PA Sport Staff

Benetton ended a difficult week with a victory as they eased to a comfortable 38-5 win over Italian rivals Zebre in the United Rugby Championship.

The build-up to the clash at the Stadio Monigo had been dominated by a controversial incident in which prop Cherif Traore was subjected to a racist practical joke during the club’s Christmas festivities.

As attention returned to on-field matters, Benetton, with Traore in their starting line-up, soon took command against the competition’s winless bottom side.

Tomas Albornoz put them ahead with an early try and the Cannone brothers Niccolo and Lorenzo also went over to make the score 19-0 at the break.

Zebre’s Marco Manfredi was sin-binned early in the second half and the visitors took advantage as Rhyno Smith claimed a bonus-point try.

Further scores came from Giacomo Nicotera and Riccardo Favretto and Smith finished with four conversions, while Luca Bigi claimed a consolation for Zebre.

More in this section

Mikel Arteta says Emile Smith Rowe has key role to play in second half of season Mikel Arteta says Emile Smith Rowe has key role to play in second half of season
Erik ten Hag: I’m not the only manager under pressure to finish in the top four Erik ten Hag: I’m not the only manager under pressure to finish in the top four
Jurgen Klopp happy Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of top four Jurgen Klopp happy Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of top four
zebrebenettonunited rugby championshipcherif traore
Roberto De Zerbi will not rush Alexis Mac Allister back into Brighton action

Roberto De Zerbi will not rush Alexis Mac Allister back into Brighton action

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more