Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 21:32

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed unification fight – promoter Bob Arum

Fury is the WBC champion while Usyk holds the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA titles.
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed unification fight – promoter Bob Arum

By Phil Casey, PA

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next in a world heavyweight title unification showdown, according to promoter Bob Arum.

Fury beat his old British rival Derek Chisora to retain his WBC belt earlier this month and immediately called out Ukrainian Usyk, who holds the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA titles and was ringside at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Later Fury said the bout will probably take place in Saudi Arabia in February or March, although the date and venue has yet to be announced.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury beat Derek Chisora to retain his WBC heavyweight title at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this month (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“The two fighters have agreed to fight each other next,” Arum told Sky Sports.

“With Fury and Usyk we’re dealing with two adults, not a lot of [rubbish] back and forth. Usyk is a good friend of mine, he’s very intelligent and Tyson is Superman, both as an athlete and as an intellect.

“So they want the fight. Both of them want the fight and so there’ll be very little, if any, [messing] around.

Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk is set to fight Tyson Fury next year (Nick Potts/PA)

“Now the question is what’s the date and what’s the site. But that fight is definitely going to happen and it will happen in the first four months of next year.

“We are balancing a couple of significant offers from the Mid East and also there’s the possibility of doing the fight in the UK at Wembley with a massive 95,000 crowd in attendance.”

More in this section

Finn Russell agrees to join Bath after next year’s World Cup Finn Russell agrees to join Bath after next year’s World Cup
World champion boxer Amy Broadhurst named Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year World champion boxer Amy Broadhurst named Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year
Conor McGregor sued for allegedly calling Dublin-based MMA fighter a 'rat' Conor McGregor sued for allegedly calling Dublin-based MMA fighter a 'rat'
boxingtyson furyoleksandr usykfury
Leicester brush aside MK Dons to book spot in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Leicester brush aside MK Dons to book spot in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more