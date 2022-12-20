Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 20:31

Argentina complete World Cup victory tour in helicopters as fans swarm streets

Players and staff had to abandon their open-top bus parade.
Argentina complete World Cup victory tour in helicopters as fans swarm streets

By PA Sport Staff

Argentina’s triumphant World Cup-winning squad were forced to complete their victory parade in Buenos Aires with a helicopter flyover after footage appeared to show a fan diving on to their open-top bus.

The streets of the capital were thronged by ecstatic supporters, with the homecoming of Lionel Messi and company having been declared a national holiday following their thrilling penalty shootout win over France in Qatar.

But the planned journey, reportedly set to take in 50 miles after departure from the Argentinian Football Association grounds, was halted before its end point on security advice.

A helicopter flies over the Obelisk
A helicopter flies over the Obelisk (Matilde Campodonico/AP).

While that could have had something to do with the vast number of people crowded into the Obelisk, one of Buenos Aires’ most famous monuments, video emerged on social media which seemed to capture a safety breach as a reveller lowered himself from an overpass and dropped on to the open deck occupied by players and staff.

One clip appeared to show a fan landing among the passengers, with a second attempting to follow suit only to fall backwards off the back of the bus and into the crowd.

A statement from AFA president Claudio Tapia indicated that the squad were upset not to continue their journey as intended, rather than spooked by events on the route.

“They do not let us arrive to greet all the people who were in the Obelisk, the same security agencies that escorted us do not allow us to move forward,” said Tapia.

“A thousand apologies on behalf of all the champion players. A pity.”

More in this section

Glory for Messi, Germany protest and Dave the cat – Qatar World Cup in pictures Glory for Messi, Germany protest and Dave the cat – Qatar World Cup in pictures
I’ve written my story, ours is ending – Karim Benzema hints France career over I’ve written my story, ours is ending – Karim Benzema hints France career over
Finn Russell agrees to join Bath after next year’s World Cup Finn Russell agrees to join Bath after next year’s World Cup
soccerfootballargentinaworld cup
Boris Becker returns to limelight after months in prison

Boris Becker returns to limelight after months in prison

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more