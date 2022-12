Sarsfields of Galway have retained their All-Ireland senior club camogie title at Croke Park.

They were taking on Antrim's Loughgiel Shamrocks in this year's decider.

The match finished Sarsfield 2-14, Loughgiel 1-14.

Rachel Murray scored a vital goal in the second-half seven minutes restart.

Clonduff of Down edged out Kilkenny's James Stephens by 11 points to 1-6 in the intermediate decider.