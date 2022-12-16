Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 19:09

Manchester City and Liverpool officials meet to discuss improving fan relations

The last few years have seen a number of unsavoury incidents occur between supporters at meetings between the two Premier League rivals
Manchester City and Liverpool officials meet to discuss improving fan relations

Carl Markham, PA

Manchester City and Liverpool officials have met to discuss improving relations between both sets of fans ahead of next week’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium.

The last few years have seen a number of unsavoury incidents occur between supporters at meetings between the two Premier League rivals.

Liverpool’s win at Anfield in October was marred by offensive graffiti about Hillsborough being written on the concourses of the away section, while there was also allegations of chanting about the 1989 disaster in which 97 fans died.

The Manchester City team bus arrives at Anfield
In 2018 the City team coach was targeted with bottles and other items (Martin Rickett/PA)

City also claimed coins had been thrown at their coaching staff – although a Liverpool investigation failed to find any evidence – and one of their buses had been damaged on leaving Anfield.

In 2018 the City team coach was targeted with bottles and other items on its arrival for a Champions League quarter-final.

A meeting between fan groups City Matters – City’s elected fan network – and Liverpool Supporters Board last month was attended by officials from both clubs in the hope of a ending such incidents ahead of Thursday’s League Cup tie.

Pep Guardiola (right) speaks with Jurgen Klopp
City also claimed coins had been thrown at their coaching staff during the clash in October (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Over the past five or six seasons, our matches have been some of the most entertaining in the world,” said a joint statement from the groups.

“However, we can’t ignore the recent poor behaviour from a small number of fans on both sides, which has often overshadowed the results and the quality of football on show.

“That’s why we were pleased to sit down with both clubs to improve relations and make commitments to working together to improve fan behaviour at future matches.”

More in this section

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino confirms expanded 32-team Club World Cup from 2025 FIFA chief Gianni Infantino confirms expanded 32-team Club World Cup from 2025
Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup
Today at the World Cup: Croatia and Morocco prepare for third-place play-off Today at the World Cup: Croatia and Morocco prepare for third-place play-off
soccerfootballanfieldliverpoolman cityetihad stadiumleague cupman city vs liverpoolhillsboroughcity mattersliverpool supporters board
Today at the World Cup: France and Argentina turn attention to Sunday’s final

Today at the World Cup: France and Argentina turn attention to Sunday’s final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more