Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 20:00

Santos leaves Portugal role in wake of World Cup quarter-final exit

The 68-year-old had been contracted until after Euro 2024
Santos leaves Portugal role in wake of World Cup quarter-final exit

PA Sport Staff

Portugal have parted company with manager Fernando Santos following their World Cup quarter-final defeat by Morocco.

Santos had been contracted until after Euro 2024, but the Portuguese Football Federation said now was the “right moment to start a new cycle”.

The 68-year-old took over in October 2014 and guided Portugal to success at Euro 2016 and then again in the inaugural 2019 Nations League campaign.

Despite losing to South Korea in their final Group H match in Qatar, Portugal had progressed as winners and thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in the last 16 when Santos dropped Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting line-up.

Ronaldo again started on the bench for the quarter-final, with Morocco going on to secure a memorable 1-0 victory with a first-half header from Youssef En-Nesyri.

Santos insisted he had no regrets about the decisions over Ronaldo, who was left in tears at the final whistle.

Portugal will now begin the process of appointing a new head coach, with Roma boss Jose Mourinho one of the early favourites for the post.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho
Roma manager Jose Mourinho is among the early favourites to become Portugal’s new manager (Mike Egerton/PA)

A statement from the Portuguese Football Federation read: “It was an honour to have a coach and a person like Fernando Santos at the head of the national team.

“The FPF thanks Fernando Santos and his technical team for the services provided over eight unique years and believes that this thanks is also made on behalf of the Portuguese people.

“The FPF board will now begin the process of choosing the next national coach.”

More in this section

Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup
Chelsea’s Armando Broja out for the rest of the season Chelsea’s Armando Broja out for the rest of the season
French rugby's Bernard Laporte found guilty in trial for influence peddling French rugby's Bernard Laporte found guilty in trial for influence peddling
soccerjose mourinhoportugalcristiano ronaldofernando santos
Today at the World Cup: France and Argentina turn attention to Sunday’s final

Today at the World Cup: France and Argentina turn attention to Sunday’s final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more