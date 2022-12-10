Sat, 10 Dec, 2022 - 17:05

Morocco stun Portugal to go through to World Cup semi-final

They are the first ever African country to reach the semi-finals thanks to a towering headed goal from Youssef En-Nesyri.
Kenneth Fox

Mococco extended their dream run at the World Cup on Saturday as they out-thought and out-fought Portugal in a 1-0 win.

They are the first ever African country to reach the semi-finals thanks to a towering headed goal from Youssef En-Nesyri.

In the 42nd minute En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender.

Portugal meanwhile struggled to break through the Moroccan defence, Bruno Fernandes coming closest with a shot off the bar shortly after Morocco's goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench six minutes after the break but was unable to help his team avoid defeat, with Morocco coming out as the winner to seal a semi-final showdown with either England or France, who play later on Saturday.

Morocco's Walid Cheddira was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession in extra time, meaning he will miss the semi-final.

