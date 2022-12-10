Saturday sports round-up: Leinster begins Heineken Champions Cup campaign

Rugby

Leinster begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign this lunchtime. Leo Cullen's side are away to Racing 92 at the Stade Oceane in Le Harve from 1pm.

Johnny Sexton misses out through injury for Leinster, with Ross Byrne set to start at out-half. One of the most interesting aspects of the game will be Stuart Lancaster facing off against the team he will be joining next year.

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht have home advantage for their meeting with Newcastle from 5.30pm.

Soccer - World Cup

England will bid to reach the World Cup semi-finals this evening at 7pm. Gareth Southgate's side meet the defending champions, France, in the last eight.

Southgate is expected to name an unchanged line-up for England's World Cup quarter-final with France tonight. He's backing his side to "show the best version" of themselves and beat the reigning champions.

They got to the last four in 2018. Earlier this afternoon at 3pm, it's Morocco versus Portugal. Morocco wants to make World Cup history: If they win at the Al Thumama Stadium, they will be the first African side to reach the last four while they are already the first Arab country to advance to the last eight.

Argentina will play Croatia in the semi-finals, after both advanced from dramatic quarter-finals yesterday. Both required penalties, with Argentina getting the better of the Netherlands 4-3 on spot kicks.

That was after the two sides played out a two-all draw after extra time.

Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties, after they finished level at a goal apiece.

GAA

Kilkerrin-Clonberne will attempt to become back-to-back All-Ireland women's club football champions this evening.

The Galway side face Monaghan's Donaghmoyne in this year's decider, with throw-in at Croke Park at 5pm.

In the intermediate decider, Longford Slashers take on Mullinahone from 3pm.

Meanwhile, the All-Ireland Camogie Senior Championship semi-finals take place today.

The meeting of Loughiel Shamrocks of Antrim and Tipperary's Drom and Inch now takes place in Kinnegad from 1pm.

Birr is the venue for Galway's Sarsfields against St Vincents of Dublin from 1.30pm.

Finally, in the football, Limerick's Newcastle West go up against Kerry's Kerins O'Rahillys in the Munster men's club football final.

Their meeting takes place in Mallow and gets underway at 3pm.

Golf

Tom McKibbin has moved to five-under-par on day three at the Alfed Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

The Holywood golfer is two-under through 14 holes of his third round, with Gary Hurley a shot further back.

Scott Jamieson and Ockie Strydom share the lead on 13-under-par.

Racing

Inspections are due to take place at both Punchestown and Cork later ahead of tomorrow's race meetings. The cold weather has already forced the cancellation of today's planned card at Navan.

In England, race meetings at both Cheltenham and Doncaster have been abandoned.