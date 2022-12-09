What's on the box: All the sport on TV this weekend

Kenneth Fox

The World Cup reaches the quarter-final stage with some mouth watering ties on offer. England play World champions France on Saturday evening, while the Netherlands face Argentina on Friday night.

Elsewhere, the Champions Cup returns with some crucial fixtures for the Irish provinces. Munster reignite their rivalry with five time winners Toulouse while Leinster host Parisian powerhouse Racing 92.

The AIB Munster Senior Football Club Championship final also takes place this weekend with Kerins O'Rahillys vs Newcastlewest on Saturday.

Here is all the action on tv this weekend...

Friday

Soccer: World Cup quarter-final, Brazil v Croatia, 3pm on RTÉ Two

Soccer: World Cup quarter-final, Netherlands v Argentina, 7pm on RTÉ Two

Soccer: FIFA World Cup highlights, 11.10pm on RTÉ Two

Saturday

Golf: DP World Tour, 10am-2.30pm on Sky Sports Golf

Soccer: EFL Championship, Blackburn vs Preston North End, 11am on Sky Sports Football

Rugby: Champions Cup, Leinster vs Racing 92, 1pm on BT Sport 1

📥| The team is in



Here is your #LeinsterRugby matchday squad for tomorrow's #HeinekenChampionsCup opener against @Racing92 in Le Havre



©️ Ringrose captains the team

🏉 Trio set for European debuts#RACvLEI | #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/OUToG8p7dM — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 9, 2022

GAA: Ladies Football Club Championship Intermediate Final, Longford Slashers v Mullinahone, 3pm on TG4

Soccer: World Cup quarter-final, Morocco v Portugal, 3pm on RTÉ Two

GAA: Ladies Football Club Championship Senior Final, Kilkerrin-Clonberne v Donaghmoyne, 4.45pm on TG4

Golf: PGA Tour Golf, 6.30pm-9.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Soccer: World Cup quarter-final, France v England, 7pm on RTÉ Two

GAA: AIB Munster Senior Football Club Championship final, Kerins O'Rahillys v Newcastlewest, 7.30pm on TG4

Soccer: World Cup highlights, 11.10pm on RTÉ Two

Sunday

Golf: DP World Tour Golf, 9am-2.30pm on Sky Sports Golf

GAA: AIB Club Championship Ulster Football Final, Glen v Kilcoo, 12.45pm on TG4

Soccer: EFL Championship, QPR v Burnley, 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf

Here is your Munster team for Sunday's big Champions Cup clash against Toulouse at Thomond Park 💪#MUNvTOU #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 9, 2022

Rugby: Champions Cup, Sale v Ulster, 1pm on BT Sport 2

Golf: PGA Tour Golf, 2pm on Sky Sports Golf

Rugby: Champions Cup, Munster v Toulouse, 3.15pm on RTÉ Two