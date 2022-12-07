Stats: The top 5 players at the World Cup so far

James Cox

The World Cup quarter-final lineup is now complete, as the tournament in Qatar heads towards its conclusion.

According to stats from Sofascore, the top 10 is as follows (including the rating for each player):

Bruno Fernandes (8.43) Lionel Messi (7.95) Antoine Griezmann (7.93) Wojciech Szczesny (7.93) Kylian Mbappe (7.85) Diogo Dalot (7.80) Kai Havertz (7.75) Jean-Charles Castelletto (7.75) Joshua Kimmich (7.73) Mohammed Kudus (7.70)

Here, we take a closer look at the top five.

Bruno Fernandes

It won't be a surprise to many that Bruno Fernandes has statistically been the best player at the World Cup so far.

The Manchester United man has registered an average performance rating of 8.43.

He has scored three goals in three matches, along with two goals and three assists.

Fernandes has also averaged two shots per game, two key passes per game, and 1.3 clearances per game.

The 28-year-old has also created four big chances.

Even the drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo has not taken away from Fernandes' form.

Lionel Messi

Messi has been the second-best player at the World Cup so far.

He has registered three goals and one assist in four games.

Messi has an average of 4.8 shots and 3.3 key passes per game. He has also created three big chances and made 2.3 successful dribbles per game.

Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann's workload often flies under the radar compared to the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud, however, he has been crucial to France.

Griezmann has two goals in four matches and one assist.

The Atletico Madrid man has also registered 1.5 shots per game and 3.8 key passes per game.

He has also created five big chances.

Wojciech Szczesny

Szczesny was solid in Poland's run to the round of 16.

He conceded five goals in four matches, but three of them game in the loss to France and he made a number of key saves to keep Poland in the competition.

This included 5.8 saves per game, 1.5 clearances per game and an 82 per cent save percentage.

Szczesny also saved two penalties and kept two clean sheets.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe may well end up as number one if France's run continues, but he's done pretty well so far and is the fifth best player at the World Cup, according to Sofascore.

He has scored a hugely impressive five goals in four matches, along with two assists.

Mbappe has averaged 5.3 shots per game and two key passes per game.

He has also created two big chances.