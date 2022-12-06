'Butcher': Brazilian pundits and fans attack Roy Keane over dancing comments

James Cox

Roy Keane has become an unlikely hate figure for Brazilian pundits and fans after he criticised their dancing celebrations in the 4-1 victory over South Korea on Monday.

"I don't like this,' he said during his ITV punditry work. "People say it's their culture. But I think that's really disrespecting the opposition. It's four goals, and they are doing it every time.

"I don't mind so much the first jig, it's the one after that, and the manager getting involved. I'm not happy about it. I don't think it's good at all."

It's evidently not just these parts where Keane's punditry is box office, as his comments soon went viral in Brazil.

Brazilian TV channel TNT Sports wrote: "HELLO, ROY KEANE! DON'T LIKE THE DANCES? BITE YOUR BACK! THIS HERE IS BRAZIL!

"See if you can do something like that! Even Tite will dance here! Like it or not."

Roy Keane was critical of Brazil's celebrations. Picture: Getty Images

Another channel, Globo, went even further with a post referencing some of the low points of Keane's career, including his fallout with Mick McCarthy that led to him leaving the 2002 World Cup, and the infamous tackle on Alf-Inge Haaland.

Head coach of Brazilian club Botafogo Luis Castro said: "'Roy Keane doesn't understand the culture of Brazilian football. He doesn't understand the Brazilian team. So, he speaks in an inelegant way due to what happened today."

Brazilian social media users were even more personal in their criticism.

One, who clearly does not appreciate what the Manchester United legend did in his career, said Keane was a "butcher who never knew how to control a football".

Another wrote: "Just f**k Roy Keane's opinion on celebrating Brazilians. It doesn't interest anyone, it doesn't have the slightest relevance, it doesn't change anything. Screw this. Sorry for the bad manners."

A third added: "Curiosity: Roy Keane was the author of one of the most unfair moves in football. In revenge for a feud, he gave this entry to Alf-Inge Haaland, father of Haaland, who had to end his career. To this day he says he has no regrets."

The goals from Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta secured a quarter-final place for Brazil, where they will face Croatia.