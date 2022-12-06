Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 18:01

Ronaldo benched for Portugal's last-16 clash with Switzerland

Ronaldo benched for Portugal's last-16 clash with Switzerland
Ronaldo benched for Portugal's last-16 clash with Switzerland

By Rohith Nair

Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with veteran defender Pepe taking the captain's armband.

Ronaldo, the first player to score in five World Cups, has only one goal in Qatar which came in Portugal's group opener against Ghana.

He appeared to challenge Santos over the decision to substitute him in their loss to South Korea but the 37-year-old, a free agent after leaving Manchester United, denied that was the case.

Bruno Fernandes's return will be a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash.

The playmaker will slot in behind Joao Felix, who also returns to the starting lineup, and Goncalo Ramos.

Xherdan Shaqiri is one goal away from matching Sepp Huegi's record for most World Cup goals scored by a Swiss player (six) and he lines up with skipper Granit Xhaka in midfield.

Breel Embolo, Switzerland's top scorer in Qatar with two goals, continues to lead the line while first choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer returns after missing their last group game against Serbia due to illness.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, William Carvalho, Goncalo Ramos

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Schaer, Xherdan Shaqiri 

More in this section

Warren Gatland returns as Wales head coach in place of Wayne Pivac Warren Gatland returns as Wales head coach in place of Wayne Pivac
Police investigate report of burglary at home of England star Raheem Sterling Police investigate report of burglary at home of England star Raheem Sterling
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
portugalswitzerlandcristiano ronaldoworld cupworld cup 2022
Michael O’Neill reportedly on verge of returning as Northern Ireland manager

Michael O’Neill reportedly on verge of returning as Northern Ireland manager

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety
It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more